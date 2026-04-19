Rangers Lineup vs Mariners: Texas Goes with Best Lineup Against Bryan Woo

The Texas Rangers are playing for no worse than a share of the lead in the American League West Division on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners.

No, the Mariners (9-13) are not directly behind Texas (11-10), but two other teams are right behind the Rangers. The Athletics (11-10) are tied with the Rangers for the lead. The two teams split a four-game series last week. The Los Angeles Angels (11-11) is a half-game behind the pair, the result of having played one more game, and having lost one more game, than either team.

Seattle enters the contest 2.5 games back while, Houston, which is buried by a massive list of pitching injuries, is 8-14 and 3.5 games back.

It’s early, but the Rangers have inserted themselves in the narrative in the division.

Texas lost to Seattle for the first time this season on Saturday. The Rangers are now 5-1 in six meetings this season and enters Sunday’s game trying to walk away with a series win at a place where they’ve won just nine games since the start of the 2020 season. Texas won’t have to go back to Seattle until Labor Day weekend and won’t host the Mariners again until after the All-Star break in July.

Rangers Lineup vs. Mariners for April 19

RF Brandon Nimmo (L)

SS Corey Seager (L)

LF Wyatt Langford

1B Jake Burger

DH Joc Pederson (L)

3B Josh Jung

CF Evan Carter (L)

2B Josh Smith (L)

C Danny Jansen

This will be the third straight game between the Rangers and the Mariners that the pitching matchups is the same. When Texas faced Woo last week, they used Nimmo, Langford, Seager, Burger, Pederson, Carter, Jansen, Smith and Duran in a getaway game in Arlington. Texas also had an off day the following day to travel to Los Angeles.

So what’s different here? Not much, given that Texas has travel, plus a day off on Monday and is facing the same Mariners pitcher in the same situation. It’s not a surprise to see Jansen in at catcher. He has a good history against Woo. So does Nimmo, though it’s a short history but he’s batting so well he’s unbenchable right now.

The only tweak is using Jung for Duran. The Rangers wanted to get Jung a day off that day. But not on Sunday, given that Jung has been the hottest batter on the road trip.