Rangers Lineup vs A’s: Corey Seager, Wyatt Langford Flip in Batting Order

After two games in Sacramento, the Texas Rangers and the Athletics are right back where they started the series — tied for first place.

The Rangers and the Athletics are both 9-8 as they enter the third game of their four-game series on Wednesday at Sutter Health Park. It's a tight race in the American League West going into Wednesday’s action.

The Los Angeles Angels are 9-9 and one-half game back. The Seattle Mariners are 8-10 and 1.5 games back. The Houston Astros, who are buried in pitching injuries, are 7-11 and 2.5 games back.

Entering the game the Rangers and Athletics are the only teams leading a division just one game above .500. The Tampa Bay Rays are the next closest at 9-7 and leading the AL East.

The Rangers are coming off a 2-1 loss to the Athletics on Tuesday, a game in which Texas had just four hits and scored its only run on an RBI hit by Jake Burger. He has been the offensive star in this series for Texas, as he hit two home runs in the opening win on Monday.

Rangers Lineup vs. Athletics for April 15

Texas Rangers right fielder Brandon Nimmo. | Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images

RF Brandon Nimmo (L)

SS Corey Seager (L)

DH Wyatt Langford

CF Evan Carter (L)

1B Joc Pederson (L)

3B Josh Jung

2B Josh Smith (L)

C Danny Jansen

LF Ezequiel Duran

The Rangers did some interesting things with the top of the order. They flipped Seager and Langford in the Nos. 2 and 3 spots. With Langford coming off an 0-for-3 game and struggling to start this year, this could be the Rangers trying to ensure good lineup flow from Nimmo. Plus, it gives Texas two lefties to start the lineup against a right-handed pitcher.

Burger gets a rare night off and Texas moved Evan Carter into the clean-up spot. Notably, Texas has Joc Pederson playing first base, which is his first game in the field this season. With that alignment, the Rangers have four left-handed hitters in the first five spots. Texas also brought Smith back after a night off and has Duran in left field for Langford.

Third baseman Josh Jung landed in the No. 6 spot. His surge of late is worth nothing. In his last seven games he’s slashed .381/.458/.524 with no home runs and two RBI. He’s only struck out four times and walked three times in that stretch and has reached base in six of the last seven games. In fact, he’s failed to reach base just one time in April, which was as a pinch-hitter on April 5 against Cincinnati. His season batting average has gone up from 0.95 on April 1 to .245 going into Wednesday’s game.

Getting Ready for the Game

Texas Rangers pitcher Kumar Rocker. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Pitching Matchup

Texas: RHP Kumar Rocker (0-1, 4.50) vs. Athletics: RHP J.T. Ginn (0-0, 3.27)

Time: 8:40 p.m. CT

Where: Sutter Health Park, Sacramento, Calif.

TV: Rangers: Rangers Sports Network. Game can be streamed on Victory+. Athletics: NBC Sports Bay Area+

Radio: Rangers: KRLD 1080, KFLC 1270