Rangers Lineup vs. Tigers: Big Change at Top of Order for Texas

DETROIT — One win down, one win to go as the Texas Rangers try to win their series with the Detroit Tigers on Saturday night at Comerica Park.

The Rangers (16-16) are coming off a 5-4 win over the Tigers (16-17) on Friday night. Texas grabbed a 4-0 lead early in the game, surrendered it and then reclaimed it on an eighth-inning RBI double by Alejandro Osuna.

All of that overshadowed another two-hit game from Josh Jung, as his incredible April bled into May. Jake Burger and Brandon Nimmo each had two hits, the latter of which left after his third at-bat after the tightness in his right hamstring resurfaced on a chilly, rainy night in Motown.

Temperatures are expected to be in the 40s again on Saturday, though the drizzle that fell through Friday’s game is not expected to return. That could play a factor in whether Nimmo plays on Saturday evening or gets his first day off.

Another uncertainty is the status of outfielder Wyatt Langford, who the Rangers had hoped to activate on Saturday after a strained right forearm. But he removed himself from a rehab game after one at-bat on Thursday and spent Friday getting his arm re-examined. Texas hopes to have a better idea of his timeline this weekend.

Rangers Lineup vs. Yankees on May 2

Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

CF Evan Carter (L)

SS Corey Seager (L)

3B Josh Jung

DH Joc Pederson (L)

1B Jake Burger

LF Alejandro Osuna (L)

RF Ezequiel Duran

2B Josh Smith (L)

C Danny Jansen

RHP Kumar Rocker

The Rangers are giving Nimmo the day off for the first time this season. More to come from Detroit. That moves Evan Cafrter to the leadoff spot.

Tigers starter Keider Montero has been difficult to deal with so far this season, whether one is a right-handed hitter or a left-handed hitter. So far, lefties are slashing .228/.267/.386 and righties are slashing .205/.234/.364. Both home runs he’s allowed have been from the left side. So it’s little surprise that the Rangers are leaning into its typical lineup, with most of its left-handers in the order.

He’s also been hard to get to at home. Four of his five starts have been at Comerica Park and he’s allowed a .210 opponent batting average and is 1-2 with a 3.68 ERA. The Rangers worked an erratic Jack Flaherty for three walks and a high pitch count that forced him to exit on Friday in 3.2 innings. He’s allowed just five walks in 27 innings.