Rangers Notes: Josh Jung Remains RBI Machine as Texas Rallies to Victory

If it’s a Texas Rangers game, win or lose, third baseman Josh Jung is probably driving in a run.

The latest example was Saturday night against the Athletics, as Jung slammed a two-run home run in the sixth inning of Texas’ 4-3 win at Globe Life Field.

Texas (14-13) and the Athletics (14-13) are tied once again for the lead in the AL West. Jung has driven in at least one run in eight of his last nine games.

Jungle Cat Jimmy Jack for the lead! #AllForTX pic.twitter.com/tcFOzUT7NH — Texas Rangers (@Rangers) April 26, 2026

By the end of the month Jung may not only be the April Rangers player of the month but the American League player of the month. He’s among the leaders in six different hitting categories in the AL in April, while his batting average and OPS is among the Top 10 in Rangers franchise history for April.

For the month he’s slashing .371/.430/.671 with four home runs and 14 RBI. That 0-for-March is nothing but a memory.

Carter Baumler’s Rehab Continues

The Texas Rangers are being patient with right-handed rookie pitcher Carter Baumler as he begins his rehab from a right intercostal strain.

Per Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News (subscription required), the former Rule 5 pick is going to need a bit to get ready to return.

Baumler has pitched one game on the rehab assignment so far, as he allowed two hits and one run in an inning on Thursday. Per McFarland, he hit 97 mph on the radar gun.

He reported that the Rangers need to see Baumler pick in back-to-back games before he returns to the Majors. For now, Texas has coverage from two other rookie relievers in Gavin Collyer and Peyton Gray, the latter of which made his MLB debut earlier this week.

A Middling Start

3 batters, 3 strikeouts for Gore 😤 pic.twitter.com/Pw7vZs8BJE — Rangers Sports Network (@RangersSNtv) April 25, 2026

If it seems like the Rangers are stuck at .500, you’re not seeing things. While Texas has been near the top of the AL West standings for most of the season, it hasn’t been able to get any distance between itself and the rest of the division, most notably the Athletics. In fact, their ability to stay at or near .500 is either impressive or absurd, depending on your point of view.

The Rangers entered Saturday’s game at 13-13. It was the eighth time this season the Rangers were .500, with records of 1-1, 4-4, 5-5, 7-7, 9-9, 11-11, and 12-12. That tied Texas with the second-most .500 marks this season. Yes, incredibly one other team has done it more times. It just happens to be the team chasing both the Rangers and the A’s in the AL West, the Los Angeles Angels.

Whether the Rangers won or lost on Saturday they were going to stay within one game of .500. In fact, Texas has been between one game below .500 and three games above .500 for the season, which is the first time they’ve done that since 2009.

If the Rangers want to win the division or make the playoffs, they’ll have to break this chain at some point.

Here’s the Latest Rangers News and Stories (click the headline for the full article):

What’s Led to Joc Pederson’s Rangers Turnaround and What Still Must Change

MacKenzie Gore Easing into Important Position in Rangers Rotation

Rangers Notes: Nathan Eovaldi’s Awful First-Inning Wasn’t a Career First

Rangers Now Perilously Thin at Key Position after Trade with Blue Jays

Evan Carter’s Recent Performance is Thrilling for Rangers’ Future Goals

Why Rangers Shouldn't Be Concerned About Nathan Eovaldi’s Slow Start

Rangers Notes: Peyton Gray Latest Rookie Reliever to Earn MLB Promotion

Rangers Will Miss Wyatt Langford’s Slugging During Injured List Stint

Rangers place Robert Garcia on IL with Left Shoulder Inflammation

Rangers Quietly Activate Former First-Round Pick at Triple-A Round Rock

Rangers Tweets of the Day

Rangers shortstop Corey Seager did some in-depth time with Rangers Sports Network recently.

You know him as the 2x World Series MVP, but who is Corey Seager in the clubhouse? 💭 pic.twitter.com/70705EKcbh — Rangers Sports Network (@RangersSNtv) April 25, 2026

Injured Rangers outfielder Wyatt Langford exchanged jerseys with Texas Volts catcher Michaela Edenfield during pre-game. The Volts play in the Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL). Langord’s wife, Hallie Langford plays college softball at North Florida where she’s batted .349 this season as, of course, an outfielder.