Rangers Make Surprising Roster Decision on 128-Strikeout Pitcher

The Texas Rangers have started to make decisions about young players in their organization. It’s time to look at who they want to keep for 2027 and one of their latest decisions involves a pitcher who hasn’t even made his Major League Baseball debut yet.

The Rangers decided to select the contract of 24-year-old Aidan Curry from Double-A Frisco on Friday. The team added him to their 40-man roster, which prevented him from becoming a minor league free agent.

Joel Sherman of the New York Post first reported the move.

RHP Aidan Curry, who is from Ossining, NY, was set to become a minor free agent, but had his contract selected by the Rangers and was added to the 40-man roster. Originally signed as an undrafted free agent out of high school in 2020 for $20,000. — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) October 31, 2026

This also protects Curry from being selected in the Rule 5 Draft.

The Rangers must like what they are seeing from Curry in the minors, as they need to improve on pitching depth after missing the postseason in 2026.

Curry Gives Team Something to Build On

Curry found his way to the Rangers as an undrafted free agent in 2020. He has consistently worked his way through the Rangers system and has barely reached Triple-A.

In fact, before the start of 2026, Curry hadn’t pitched above High-A. He opened the year with the High-A Hub City and then moved on to Double-A Frisco. Eventually, he finally made one Triple-A Round Rock appearance.

Across those three levels, he finished out his 2026 campaign with a 5-5 record, 4.93 ERA and 128 strikeouts over 104 innings of work.

He made 22 starts in 23 appearances while recording a 1.37 WHIP.

No, the ERA doesn’t jump off the page but credit has to be given for his ability to earn strikeouts. Curry averaged more than 11 strikeouts per nine innings. Texas believes there is something there worth investing more time and money.

Curry is going to have to gain more command, though. The right-hander gave up 55 walks this season. That works out to nearly five per nine innings, which is a significantly high number for a pitcher looking to make his way to the Majors.

The Rangers are going to need to pay attention there and put time into developing him and producing better results before he can be considered to advance again.

Could Curry Become a Bullpen Option?

As the story goes, for some minor league pitchers, Curry has spent much of his career so far as a starter, but becoming a valuable member of the bullpen might not be out of the question.

Standing at 6-foot-5, he has the size and ability to draw strikeouts, which makes him an interesting relief candidate. Possibly, shorter appearances could leverage his strikeout ability without having so many control issues when facing a lineup multiple times.

It feels like a bullpen assignment could be a quicker path to the Majors for Curry rather than trying to force a starting rotation spot.

For Texas to protect him and use a valuable 40-man roster spot says a lot.

Curry isn’t guaranteed a place on the Opening Day roster, and there is still plenty of work for him to do to earn it.

Right now, the Rangers have made a pretty strong statement about their belief in him.