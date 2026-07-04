Aidan Curry Hits Strikeout Milestone in Latest Rangers Minor League Start

Aidan Curry isn’t a Texas Rangers Top 30 prospect. But the 23-year-old is rising the ranks all the same.

The latest hint came earlier this week in his sixth start for Double-A Frisco after he was promoted just before the end of May. He delivered an incredibly dominant start against Midland in which he set a season high for strikeouts with 11. He did that in 5.2 innings.

It was the first time he reached double-digit strikeouts this season and wrapped up a solid June in which he bounced back from an awful start in Frisco at the end of May. It could also signal Curry is growing into a prospect that could finally reach Triple-A Round Rock.

Aidan Curry’s Improvement in June

Aidan Curry strikes out 11 batters over 5.2 innings in last night’s @RidersBaseball win💪 pic.twitter.com/M7zNwyJKA9 — Rangers Player Development (@TEXPlayerDev) July 1, 2026

When he landed in Frisco for his first start on May 26 he had a rough night. Against Arkansas he only pitched three innings as he gave up six hits, seven earned runs and four walks. He also gave up a home run and struck out four. He left that game with an ERA of 21.00 at Frisco.

He slowly bounced back. He did give up six earned runs in the next start on June 2. He followed that trimming the earned runs down to three (four overall) in his start on June 9. On June 16, he cut it down to two earned runs, followed by three earned runs on June 23 and two earned runs in the last start on June 30.

By the end of the month, he made five starts and went 2-1 with a 5.14 ERA. He struck out 34 and walked eight in 28 innings. Batters hit .236 against him. Notably, he’s pitched at least five innings in each of his last four starts, including at least six innings in two starts. Before he arrived in Frisco, he only made two starts at High-A Hub City that went at least five innings.

The takeaway? The organization is giving him more rope to work longer outings, which is important to build him up as a starter.

It’s been a long road for the Ossining, N.Y. native. The Rangers signed him out of Fordham Prep in New York City in 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic only allowed for five rounds in the MLB draft. He didn’t play in 2020 and started his pro career the following season.

He’s grinding through the system slowly. This is his first trip to Frisco after five years in the system. But perhaps he’s starting to turn a corner. Count on the Rangers to give him more time this year at Frisco before contemplating a promotion. He enters his next start with Frisco with a career record of 19-19 with a 4.87 ERA with 482 strikeouts and 192 walks in 382.2 innings.