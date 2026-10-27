Rangers Have Three Notable Rule 5 Draft Decisions Entering Offseason

The thing about Major League Baseball’s looming work stoppage is that until there's actually a work stoppage, it's business as usual.

Up until Dec. 1, when a new CBA must be agreed to or a work stoppage begins, teams can do whatever they want under the current rules of the CBA. That includes designating players to the 40-man roster to protect them from the Rule 5 draft.

It's a curious decision this time because while decisions must be made by mid-November the Rule 5 Draft may not happen. It’s usually during baseball’s annual meetings, which are after the Dec. 1 deadline.

So the Texas Rangers along with the rest of MLB, must make Rule 5 decisions for a draft that may not happen until a new CBA is agreed to — and if the Rule 5 system remains in place.

Last year, the Rangers were all about protecting high-level pitching prospects, adding Winston Santos, Emiliano Teodo and David Davalillo to the 40-man roster. Santos and Teodo both pitched briefly for the Rangers in 2026. So who might the Rangers designate among first-time Rule 5 draft eligible players? There are three to keep an eye on.

The Rule 5 Players to Watch

4 no-hit innings with 7 Ks for RHP Izack Tiger on Saturday night in the @Spartanburgers_ win 🔥 pic.twitter.com/lc7QpzAPp7 — Rangers Player Development (@TEXPlayerDev) August 2, 2026

Pitcher Izack Tiger has a cool name and is an MLB Pipeline Top 30 prospects. But he had a shortened 2026 as he missed all of 2025 after elbow surgery. He went 0-4 with a 6.91 ERA in 12 games. He struck out 43 and walked nine in 27.1 innings. The strikeout-to-walk ratio will play.

Part of the decision-making is in the rules of the draft. Any player drafted in the Major League portion must be placed on the 40-man roster immediately. He must also make the opening-day roster and remain on the 26-man roster for a set amount of time or be offered back to his former team. Texas must consider if Tiger is ready for that. He’s never pitched higher than High-A.

Outfielder Hector Osorio is another Top 30 prospect to monitor. The international prospect out of Venezuela has been in the Rangers’ system for five years which means he’s eligible based on signing a pro contract before age 18 and being a pro for five seasons. He’s coming off a breakout season in the system with a slash of .295/.411/.543 including 21 home runs and 67 RBI.

But, like Tiger, the Rangers will have to weigh the investment in placing an outfielder on their 40-man roster who has played higher than High-A Hub City. It’s the same calculation other teams will have to make. It’s also worth noting there is a minor league portion of the Rule 5 draft. It’s possible a team could poach Osorio that way.

The third player is another outfielder, Anthony Gutierrez. Another international prospect available under the same guidelines as Osorio, he played one game and missed the rest of the season due to injury. In 2025, he slashed .258/.333/.320 with two home runs and 28 RBI. Like the other two prospects, he hasn’t played above High-A.

The takeaways? The Rangers are unlikely to roster these three since they haven’t played at Double-A Frisco yet. Other teams are unlikely to draft them during the Major League phase of the Rule 5 draft. But they’re worth watching in the minor league phase.

That is, if there is a Rule 5 draft at all.