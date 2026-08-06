Why Jacob deGrom’s Trade Deadline Message Resonated in Rangers Clubhouse

As Monday's trade deadline unfolded, one of the biggest non-trade stories involved Texas Rangers starting pitcher Jacob deGrom.

The Athletic (subscription required) reported that deGrom was approached by Rangers management about the potential of waiving his no-trade clause. Later, the outlet also reported that the Atlanta Braves were interested in trying to acquire him.

deGrom said no. After the trade deadline passed, he explained why to reporters.

“I want to be here. I believe in this group. Obviously, the last road trip didn't go well, but I believe we can win. I signed here to help this team win a World Series,” he said. “In 2023, the team was able to do that. I want to be a part of that in the future. I signed here to do that. I want to stay here and help this team compete.”

According to manager Skip Schumaker, that said far more than anything he could have said to his team.

Skip Schumaker on Jacob deGrom’s Leadership

Schumaker made his weekly appearance on 105.3 The Fan on Wednesday and talked about what deGrom’s words meant to the team — and to him.

“I've said it a million times that the messaging coming from a player is so much more powerful than a manager,” he said. “As much as I want to think my message works, hearing it from one of your team leaders goes much further.”

After Monday, Rangers teammates jokingly put “General” on his nameplate in the clubhouse, showing just what those words meant to them.

Schumaker said that one of the hardest things to do as a manager is to motivate a team for a 162-game season. deGrom made his job much easier.

“When certain things happen that create that for me, man I'm great — it works out great for me,” he said.

The Rangers fell flat in the game after the trade deadline, making five errors in a 5-1 loss to the San Francisco Giants. They bounced back to win the next two games, win the series and shave a game off the Houston Astros’ lead in the AL West. Texas would also be the final AL wild card team if the playoffs started on Thursday.

Did deGrom’s words play a role in that bounce-back? No one can be completely sure. But every edge helps for a Rangers team that is trying to get back to the playoffs for the first time since 2023 when they won the World Series.