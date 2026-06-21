Rangers Set Early Progression for Jordan Montgomery Rehab Assignment

ARLINGTON, Texas — If there is a watch word for Texas Rangers pitcher Jordan Montgomery’s injury rehab path it’s gradual.

That is no surprise for a pitcher that underwent Tommy John surgery in 2025 and hasn’t pitched in a game since the end of the 2024 season. He will take his first paces of an injury rehab assignment on Sunday at Double-A Frisco. The Dallas Morning News (subscription required) originally reported when Montgomery would start his path to a return to the Majors.

On Saturday, Rangers manager Skip Schumaker talked about what Montgomery’s progression would be while in the minor leagues.

Jordan Montgomery’s Rehab Assignment Schedule

Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

“He’ll go one-innings stints, and then he’ll go one-to-two innings stints after that,” Schumaker said. The goal is to get Montgomery up to a starter’s workload, which on a rehab assignment is typically 75 pitches for a starter that hasn’t thrown in a game in more than a year.

His rehab shapes up to be a little different than Jacob deGrom, who underwent a UCL procedure for the second time in his career in June of 2023. He took 14 months to work up to head into the minor leagues for a rehab assignment and had already worked up enough to handle two innings in his first game on Aug. 22, 2024.

He threw two innings in his debut with Double-A Frisco and then followed that with another two-inning outing with Triple-A Round Rock on Aug. 27. From there, he worked up to 2.2 innings on Sept. 1 and then a four-inning outing on Sept. 7 before the Rangers activated him for a start on Sept. 13.

If the Rangers handle Montgomery similarly, he could make one-inning appearances on Sunday and then again on Friday before he graduates to a two-inning stretch in his third game. After that, his appearances will more likely be measured by pitch count than by innings. Typical MLB rehab assignments see starters ladder up by 15 pitches an appearance. Given that Montgomery had a total reconstruction along with an internal brace, his pacing should be slower.

Texas signed Montgomery this offseason to a one-year deal after he was traded by the Arizona Diamondbacks with more than a year remaining on the three-year contract he signed after he helped Texas win the 2023 World Series as a trade deadline acquisition. The team that acquired him, the Milwaukee Brewers, released him.

Whether this works out or not, he will always be remembered for what he did in 2023. With the Rangers he went 4-2 with a 2.79 ERA in the regular season. In the playoffs he went 3-1 with a. 2.90 ERA in six games (five starts) as the Rangers won their first world championship.