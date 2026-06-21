Rangers Move Jack Leiter to Injured List, Recall Jose Corniell to Majors

The Texas Rangers are moving starting pitcher Jack Leiter to the injured list, the team announced before Sunday’s game with San Diego.

The move to the 15-day injured list is to help Leiter deal with a right ankle posterior impingement, with Rangers manager Skip Schumaker told reporters was impacting Leiter’s deliver. The move is retroactive to Friday.

To replace him on the 26-man roster the Rangers called up Jose Corniell from Triple-A Round Rock. If Corniell is to be used as a starter, it would be his MLB debut as a starter.

Rangers Without Jack Leiter

Leiter is 3-7 with a 5.29 ERA in 15 starts with 83 strikeouts and 35 walks in 80 innings. His last start was against Minnesota on Thursday, a game in which he gave up seven hits and six earned runs in four innings. The right-hander has had trouble deeper in games especially in the fifth inning — when he gets there. He only completed five innings once in his last three starts.

The expectation that Leiter would take a big step this season after he went 10-10 with a 3.86 ERA last season and received AL rookie of the year votes.

The 2021 first-round pick will miss the road trip Texas starts after Sunday’s game, which takes them to Miami, Toronto and Cleveland for 10 games in 10 days. Adding a pitcher that could take his place was needed before the Rangers left Texas.

Corniell made his MLB debut on the final weekend of last season in relief and is at Triple-A Round Rock where he is 0-2 with a 6.08 ERA.

He hasn’t pitched at Round Rock since June 12 when he went five innings and gave up two hits and one run, with no walks and five strikeouts. He got a later start to the season due to an injury he dealt with during Major League spring training and he didn’t begin pitching for the Express until May.

Texas has not set its probable starters for the first leg of the road trip to Miami due to the move. If the Rangers stay on time with their rotation Leiter’s spot would come up on Tuesday. That could be Corniell’s first opportunity to make a Major League start. Texas could also turn to a bullpen game or use a reliever like Cal Quantrill — who has starting experience — as a bulk option.