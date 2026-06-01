Rangers Set Minor League Rehab Path for Another Injured Slugger

The Texas Rangers will have a second injured hitter heading to the minor leagues to begin a rehab assignment next week.

After outfielder Wyatt Langford started his rehab assignment on Saturday at Triple-A Round Rock, Rangers manager Skip Schumaker indicated that shortstop Corey Seager would likely begin a rehab assignment next week with Double-A Frisco.

Texas hasn’t formally announced the rehab assignment. The Rangers typically announced those the day the rehab assignment begins. The Dallas Morning News (subscription required) was among the outlets to report the impending assignment.

Corey Seager’s Rehab Assignment

Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Seager wouldn’t start his rehab until at least Tuesday. The RoughRiders are off on Monday, as are all Rangers full-season affiliates. Seager is not fond of rehab assignments and hasn’t been on one for an injury since 2023. Schumaker said that given the injury — lower back inflammation — Seager needs to check some boxes that he can’t in a live batting practice or infield work.

Seager took a live batting practice on Saturday and came out of that healthy. He’s participated in fielding work each of the last three days at Globe Life Field.

It sets up as a potential return for both Seager and Wyatt Langford when the Rangers return from their short trip to St. Louis. The Rangers left after Sunday’s game and play a three-game series that starts on Monday. After the finale on Wednesday, Texas has a day off before hosting the Cleveland Guardians on Friday.

Langford went 0-for-2 with two walks as a DH on Saturday at Triple-A Round Rock. He’s expected to play five innings in the field on Sunday. After an off day, he needs at least two more games in the field — one in which he plays seven games and another in which he plays a complete game — before he could return.

Langford could have his rehab transferred to Frisco to keep him closer to home. The Express are on the road next week. The schedule would allow Langford to get five games and Seager to get three games before a potential return on Friday. Schumaker has not committed to a timeline for either player. Langford said this weekend he hopes to return on Friday.

Seager was scratched from the Rangers’ contest with Houston on May 15 with what the Rangers called back spasms. Three days later Texas put him on the injured list with lower back inflammation. He recovered slower than expected and needed another week to prepare for a return. Before the injury he was hitless in his final 27 at-bats and was slashing 179/.286/.353 with four home runs and 20 RBI, the worst slump of his career.