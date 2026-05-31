Injured Rangers Slugger Shows Sharp Eye During First Rehab Game

For the second time in a month, injured Texas Rangers outfielder Wyatt Langford has started a rehab assignment.

The Rangers sent Langford to Triple-A Round Rock on Saturday, a day after he went through a live batting practice at Globe Life Field and passed final checkmarks manager Skip Schumaker wanted before he headed to the minor leagues.

Langford spoke to Rangers on SI and other reporters on Friday he said that expected to need a few rehab games before he can return to the Majors. He offered his own projected return date of next Friday’s home game with Cleveland.

Wyatt Lanford’s First Rehab Game Back

Texas Rangers left fielder Wyatt Langford. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

His first game with Round Rock was as the designated hitter. That’s typical for a position player after a month away from game action due to an injury. Rangers manager Skip Schumaker said the plan will be to get Langford in the field as early as Sunday, where he would play five innings. He could stair-step from seven innings to nine innings from there.

Langford batted second in the order and popped out to second base in his first at-bat of the game. He led off the third inning and drew a walk and then scored on a home run by first baseman Blaine Crim. He drew another walk in the fifth inning and then scored on a home run by Cody Freeman, who was taken off his rehab assignment earlier this week and optioned back to Round Rock.

In the seventh inning he struck out. He finished 0-for-2 with two runs, two walks and a strikeout in four plate appearances.

Assuming Langford played every day a Rangers affiliate had a game, he could stair-step up to a nine-inning game in the field by Wednesday. All Rangers full-season affiliates are off on Monday. Texas is in St. Louis from Monday-Wednesday and has an off day on Thursday. That’s why Langford’s projected for a return next Friday makes sense.

Langford has been on the injured list since April 21 with a right forearm strain. He had a setback during his first rehab game in Arizona on May 1, one that forced him to leave the game after his first at-bat for more evaluation and to be shut down for a week. Along with Corey Seager and Josh Smith, they are the three position players on the injured list.

Before the injury, Langford was slashing .238/.274/.363 with one home run and four RBI but had broken out of a significant slump in the last few games prior to that.