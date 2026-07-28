Rangers-Rays Series Preview: How to Watch, Starting Pitchers, Injured List

For the first time since the 2024 season, the Texas Rangers are heading back to Tropicana Field.

The home of the Tampa Bay Rays, which saw its roof destroyed by a hurricane in late 2024, has been restored and will be host to the Rangers and the Rays in a three-game series that starts on Tuesday.

The two teams did meet last year but at Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, the spring training home of the New York Yankees and their Class A Florida State League team. It was the Rays’ temporary home as the Trop was being repaired.

The series is a meeting of division leaders. Texas (54-52) just took three out of four games from the Seattle Mariners to win the season series and claim an important tiebreaker in case the two teams are tied at the end of the season. The Rangers have 2.5 game lead in the AL West.

The Rays (62-43) have the best record in the American League but only have a three-game lead on the Yankees in the AL East. Still, Tampa Bay is the only team in the AL with 60 or more wins and, barring a complete collapse, should make the playoffs in some form.

Here is a breakdown of the series, including how to watch, the starting pitchers, Rangers injuries and more.

Texas Rangers at Tampa Bay Rays

Texas Rangers manager Skip Schumaker. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Where: Tropicana Field, St. Petersburg, Fla.

Series Schedule, TV, Radio

Tuesday: 5:40 p.m. — TV: Rangers: Rangers Sports Network, can be streamed on BZZR; Rays: Rays.TV.

Wednesday: 5:40 p.m. — TV: Rangers: Rangers Sports Network, can be streamed on BZZR; Rays: Rays.TV.

Thursday: 11:35 a.m. — TV: Rangers: Rangers Sports Network, can be streamed on BZZR; Rays: Rays.TV.

Radio: Rangers: KRLD 1080, KFLC 1270; Rays: WDAE 95.7 FM, WQBN/1300AM

Starting Pitchers

Tuesday: Texas RHP Cal Quantrill (3-3, 4.05) vs. Rays RHP Griffin Jax (6-7, 3.89)

Wednesday: Texas LHP MacKenzie Gore (6-8, 4.82) vs. Rays TBA

Thursday: Texas RHP Nathan Eovaldi (10-8, 4.05) vs. Rays TBA

Rangers Injuries

Texas Rangers third baseman Josh Jung. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

10-Day Injured List: C Danny Jansen (right forearm strain), UTIL Cody Freeman (herniated disc in neck), SS Corey Seager (lower back discomfort), C Kyle Higashioka (right flexor strain), 3B Josh Jung (left calf strain)

15-Day Injured List: Jack Leiter (right ankle posterior impingement), RHP Chris Martin (right shoulder impingement), RHP Jose Corniell (right flexor strain).

60-Day Injured List: LHP Jordan Montgomery (Tommy John surgery recovery), LHP Cody Bradford (left UCL surgery), RHP Carter Baumler (right intercostal strain), LHP Robert Garcia (left shoulder inflammation), OF Michael Helman (multiple fractures on right hand), LHP Jalen Beeks (flexor tendon surgery).

Remaining July Series: at Houston, July 31-Aug. 2