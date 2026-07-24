Rangers-Mariners Series Preview: How to Watch, Starting Pitchers, Injured List

The stakes of the Texas Rangers’ four-game series with the Seattle Mariners won't define the season. But it may define the trade deadline.

The Rangers (51-51) enter the series one-half game ahead of the Mariners (51-52) in the American League West. It's a close race, and the Houston Astros aren't far behind.

President of baseball operations Chris Young is begging his team to give him any sign that he should go out and buy at the deadline. He's ultra-competitive and he wants to win. But the Rangers need to show him that they're turning a corner. A 2-4 post-All-Star break record won’t get it done.

The good news is the Rangers have arranged the rotation in a way in which they'll have their best pitchers going this weekend. The bad news is the Mariners have done the same thing. All things considered, it should be a great series at Global Life Field. It could also define what the Rangers do to improve or pull apart this team.

Here is a breakdown of the series, including how to watch, the starting pitchers, Rangers injuries and more.

Seattle Mariners at Texas Rangers

Texas Rangers first baseman Jake Burger. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Where: Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas

Series Schedule, TV, Radio

Friday: 7:05 p.m. — TV: Rangers: CW33, can be streamed on BZZR; Mariners: Mariners.TV.

Saturday: 6:15 p.m. — TV: Rangers: Fox; Mariners: Fox

Sunday: 1:35 p.m. — TV: Rangers: Rangers Sports Network, can be streamed on BZZR; Mariners: Mariners.TV

Monday: 1:35 p.m. — TV: Rangers: Rangers Sports Network, can be streamed on BZZR; Mariners: Mariners.TV

Radio: Rangers: KRLD 1080, KFLC 1270; Mariners: Seattle Sports (710 AM)

Starting Pitchers

Texas Rangers pitcher Jacob deGrom. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Friday: Texas LHP MacKenzie Gore (6-8, 4.80) vs. Mariners RHP Bryce Miller (4-4, 2.27)

Saturday: Texas RHP Nathan Eovaldi (9-8, 4.21) vs. Mariners RHP Bryan Woo (7-6, 4.16)

Sunday: Texas RHP Jacob deGrom (7-6, 3.76) vs. Mariners RHP Logan Gilbert (8-6, 3.38).

Monday: Texas RHP Kumar Rocker (3-8, 4.13) vs. Mariners RHP George Kirby (8-8, 3.57).

Rangers Injuries

Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

10-Day Injured List: C Danny Jansen (right forearm strain), UTIL Cody Freeman (herniated disc in neck), SS Corey Seager (lower back discomfort), C Kyle Higashioka (right flexor strain).

15-Day Injured List: Jack Leiter (right ankle posterior impingement), RHP Chris Martin (right shoulder impingement), RHP Jose Corniell (right flexor strain).

60-Day Injured List: LHP Jordan Montgomery (Tommy John surgery recovery), LHP Cody Bradford (left UCL surgery), RHP Carter Baumler (right intercostal strain), LHP Robert Garcia (left shoulder inflammation), OF Michael Helman (multiple fractures on right hand), LHP Jalen Beeks (flexor tendon surgery).

Remaining July Series: at Tampa Bay, July 28-30; at Houston, July 31-Aug. 2