Rangers Set Probable Pitchers for Critical Homestand Series with Athletics

The Texas Rangers still have a chance to reach the American League playoffs for the first time since 2023. But time is running out.

Texas returns from Milwaukee operating at a deficit in both the AL West race with the Houston Astros and in the AL wild card race with the Cleveland Guardians, who currently possess the last spot in the postseason. The Rangers have 25 games left and including this seven-game homestand 16 of those are at Globe Life Field.

If Texas is going to return to the postseason, it will have to rack up the victories at home, as they have already clinched a losing record on the road for the 10th straight season.

The Rangers open their seven-game homestand on Monday with a three-game set against the Athletics, followed by a four-game series with the AL East leading Tampa Bay Rays.

Rangers-Athletics Probables

Texas Rangers pitcher MacKenzie Gore. Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Here are the probable pitchers for the three-game series with the Athletics that starts on Monday.

Monday: Rangers RHP Jacob deGrom (9-9, 4.21) vs. Athletics LHP Gage Jump (6-8, 4.29)

Tuesday: Rangers LHP MacKenzie Gore (7-10, 4.40) vs. Athletics RHP J.T. Ginn (9-8, 3.71)

Wednesday: Rangers LHP Cody Bradford (0-3, 3.42) vs. Athletics LHP Jacob Lopez (5-4, 4.82)

Monday’s and Tuesday’s games will be at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday’s game is at 1:35 p.m. All three games can be seen on Rangers Sports Network and streamed on BZZR. Rangers fans can listen to the game on 105.3 The Fan and KFLC 1270.

deGrom is trying to erase his last start against the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday. He gave up six runs in the first inning and allowed eight runs in the game, one of the worst starts of his career. It was just the second time he allowed six runs in a single inning.

Gore is coming off a loss to the White Sox on Wednesday, as he gave up eight hits and four earned runs in 3.2 innings. He is now 1-2 with a 3.26 ERA in his last seven games and has struck out 43 in 38 innings.

Bradford took the ball in the opener against the Brewers on Friday. He scattered nine hits and three earned runs over 5.2 innings as he took his third loss of the season. he hasn’t allowed more than three earned runs in any of his five starts.

The Rangers have one more homestand after this one, a nine-game set that features the Boston Red Sox, the Toronto Blue Jays and the New York Mets.