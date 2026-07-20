Three Important Rangers Matchups as Jacob deGrom Starts vs. White Sox

The schedule is set. So is the goal for the Texas Rangers.

The Rangers will play 13 games in 14 days before the Aug. 3 trade deadline. That stretch includes three games against the AL Central-leading Chicago White Sox and seven divisional games, including four against the team chasing the Rangers in the AL West standings — the Seattle Mariners.

After a trip to Tampa Bay next week, the Rangers get three games in Houston to wrap up the stretch. On Aug. 3, Texas returns to Arlington to start a series with the San Francisco Giants. The trade deadline is set for 5 p.m. central. What the Rangers will look like after that will be determined by the next two weeks.

Texas (50-49) is one-half game ahead of Seattle (50-50) after losing two out of three games against the Atlanta Braves. The White Sox (52-46), one of the biggest surprises of the season, is one game ahead of the Cleveland Guardians in the AL Central. Two years ago the White Sox had the worst record in baseball history.

Here is Monday’s lineup and three matchups that matter to the Rangers.

Texas Rangers Lineup for July 20, 2026

Texas Rangers first baseman Jake Burger. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

DH Joc Pederson (L)

LF Wyatt Langford

3B Josh Jung

RF Brandon Nimmo (L)

1B Jake Burger

SS Ezequiel Duran

CF Evan Carter (L)

C Elias Diaz

2B Nicky Lopez (L)

Chicago White Sox at Texas Rangers

Where: Globe Life Field, Arlington

Monday: 7:05 p.m. — TV: Rangers: Rangers Sports Network, can be streamed on BZZR; White Sox: Chicago Sports Network. Radio: Rangers: KRLD 1080, KFLC 1270; White Sox: ESPN Chicago WMVP 1000 AM

Starting Pitchers

Monday: Texas RHP Jacob deGrom (7-5, 3.49) vs. White Sox RHP Erick Fedde (5-6, 4.15)

Three Rangers Matchups that Matter

Texas Rangers right fielder Brandon Nimmo. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Brandon Nimmo: No one in the Rangers lineup has seen Fedde more than Nimmo and it’s not close. In 28 career at-bats he is batting .250 with four RBI. Monday would be a good time for his first career home run off the White Sox starter. It should be noted that no Rangers hitter that has previously faced Fedde has homered.

Elias Diaz: Diaz didn’t play on Sunday so it stands to reason the Rangers would use him on Monday. In a limited sample, it’s a good matchup. He’s batting .333 against Fedde in three at-bats.

White Sox DH Randall Grichuk vs. deGrom: One of Jacob deGrom’s biggest issues has been giving up home runs, especially early in games. Grichuk is the one that can exploit that issue. Historically he’s been a bad matchup for the right-hander. He has a career .385 average in 13 at-bats, with two home runs and two RBI. Chicago will stack him early in in the lineup.