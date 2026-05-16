Rangers Star’s Career-Worst Slump Comes as Team Needs Him Most

Currently sitting at 21-22 but just one game back in the American League West, the Texas Rangers have a major opportunity on their hands. Now, they just need one of their most important bats to wake up.

Superstar shortstop Corey Seager has been held hitless over his past seven games, currently mired in an 0-for-27 slump, the longest of his 12-year MLB career. This latest dry spell comes amidst what has been a frustrating 2026 campaign for the 32-year-old, as struggles with inconsistency have contributed to an early slash line of .179/.286/.353, a far cry from his career averages.

As Seager has gone, so has the entire Rangers' offense. With their $325 million man scuffling and with the likes of Wyatt Langford (Grade 1 right flexor strain) injured, even a breakout campaign from third baseman Josh Jung hasn't been enough to boost Texas' bats.

The club sits 27th league-wide in runs scored per game (3.77), more than a run and a half behind the league-leading Atlanta Braves. It is the pitching corps, with an MLB-best 3.47 team ERA, that is keeping them afloat.

Rangers Hope Weak Stretch of Games Helps Seager Out of His Funk

Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Ultimately, the pitching staff can only do so much. The Rangers will need Seager to rediscover some semblance of the form that has made him a two-time World Series MVP sooner or later. Preferably sooner, as the club follows up a tough portion of their schedule with a winnable stretch of games that could help put them in the AL West driver's seat.

Starting with a nine-game road trip that begins tonight against the Houston Astros, Texas is set to play its next 16 games against teams currently ranked below .500, including a series against the AL West basement-dwelling Los Angeles Angels and the AL Central-worst Kansas City Royals.

If the Rangers can use what is a relatively weak spot in their schedule as a springboard to win some games and gain some positive momentum, they could wrest what is currently a wide-open division away from the Athletics. And Seager could play a big part in making that happen.

Regarding his current struggles, the organization is not sounding the alarm over either his hitless slump or his slow start to the year.

"Someone told me a long time ago (...) that when you are in a funk, it just means you're going to get really, really hot," Texas manager Skip Schumaker told reporters. "There's some really big names right now that have had tough months, and that's OK to start the season. And that just means, in my opinion, that he's going to have a really good five months."

For Seager, now would be a great time for those really good five months to get underway. Who knows, maybe a full-uniform shower is in order.