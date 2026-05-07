Rangers Notes: Was Texas’ Offensive Explosion vs. Yankees a Turning Point?

Texas Rangers manager Skip Schumaker did his weekly radio hit on 105.3 The Fan on Wednesday, talking with the K&C Masterpiece show.

The Rangers’ offense has struggled mightily the past several games. Texas has been one of the worst teams in baseball with runners in scoring position. Schumaker expressed faith that the offense would start to come around. The reason? All the traffic the Rangers have had on the basepaths of late.

“We’re one hit away — it’s not like we’re four hits away, so that that part is that's why I feel like the dam is about to break,” Schumaker said. “We just have too many good players. We have some injured players and that's OK. But we have enough to win these games.”

Almost on cue, the Rangers’ offense went off on Wednesday in a 6-1 victory. It was a little bit of everything, too. Corey Seager hit a solo home run in one inning. After failing to cash in on two runners on base in the second, Texas got an RBI double from Ezequiel Duran and a two-run home run from Evan Carter in the third inning.

In the fourth inning, Duran drove in a run with a sacrifice fly and Seager singled home Andrew McCutchen.

The common denominator? The Rangers put runners in three of the fourth innings. The other was the inning with Seager’s solo shot.

Texas did that against Will Warren, who was unbeaten going into the start and had an exceptional ERA at Yankee Stadium in five starts this season. But he gave up seven hits and six earned runs in four innings before he exited.

Perhaps the Rangers elevated their game to victimize a hot pitcher? Maybe. But Schumaker was right about the traffic. Texas put eight batters on base in the first four innings of the game, and it paid off.

But does the mean the “dam” broke? Texas needs to score runs more consistently before his thesis feels fair. It felt like a good moment but not like the turning point the Rangers want. Though, to be fair, in baseball turning points are usually captured in hindsight.

Mr. May is Back

Texas Rangers pitcher Nathan Eovaldi. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Nathan Eovaldi has been brilliant in May during his time with the Texas Rangers. He started his month on a high note against his former team, the New York Yankees, on Wednesday.

The Rangers needed a great start from the 36-year-old and they got it. He went eight innings, his longest start of the season, giving up three hits, one earned run and no walks against eight strikeouts. He did give up a home run, but it was a solo shot to Aaron Judge, and he left the game with a 6-1 lead.

Aaron Judge is the first player to 15 home runs this season 👨‍⚖️ pic.twitter.com/Adb7CHLRv2 — MLB (@MLB) May 7, 2026

If history is any indication, the right-hander may dominate the month of May. Here is his history the past three Mays since he joined the Rangers:

In 2023: 4-0 with a 0.96 ERA in five starts, 31 strikeouts, nine walks, .179 OBA.

In 2024: 1-0 with a 2.16 ERA in two starts, 10 strikeouts, two walks, .226 OBA.

In 2025: 2-1 with a 0.68 ERA in five starts, 27 strikeouts, seven walks, .168 OBA.

He missed much of May of 2024 with an injury. That seems to be the only thing that can stop Eovaldi in May. He also posted his second straight quality start. He’s likely to pitch again against the Arizona Diamondbacks next week.

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Rangers Tweets of the Day

Evan Carter hit a two-run home run. Rangers Sports Network later apologized for using Jaason Dominguez’s name on the graphic. Just one of those nights.

Nice one Jasson... we mean Evan 😅



(Due to technical issues, the wrong name was used on Evan Carter's stat line. We apologize for the confusion.) https://t.co/AMCmKo163m — Rangers Sports Network (@RangersSNtv) May 7, 2026

Texas really needs Corey Seager to bust out of his slump. This home run could help.