Rangers Star Jacob deGrom Invoked No-Trade Clause to Remain with Franchise

The Texas Rangers were listening to all offers on Monday and even approached one of their stars about waving his no-trade clause. But that star said no.

As reported by Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic (subscription required), the Rangers did approach their right-handed ace, Jacob deGrom, about waving his no-trade clause in case a good trade offer came their way. deGrom declined, saying he wanted to remain with the club.

When he signed his five-year, $185 million deal with the Rangers before the 2023 season, he was given a full no-trade clause. Any deal the Rangers want to make with him must be cleared by him. By invoking his no-trade hours before the deadline, it means he will remain with the Rangers for the rest of the season.

The contract ends in 2027, but there is a club option of $20 million for 2028 and deGrom can trigger a $38 million salary in 2028 if he throws 160 innings, finishes in the Top 5 of AL Cy Young voting and is healthy.

Jacob deGrom To Stay in Texas

jacob deGrom | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

deGrom was supposed to be one of the final pieces of the puzzle for the 2023 season and the Rangers did go on to win the World Series. But deGrom largely watched that campaign.

After suffering an elbow injury in May, he required Tommy John surgery and missed the rest of the season. He also missed most of the 2024 season as he rehabbed the injury.

He returned last season and was named the American League comeback player of the year and was named an All-Star. He was 12-8 with a 2.97 ERA in 30 starts, with 185 strikeouts and 37 walks in 172.2 innings. It was his first season with at least 100 innings pitched since 2019.

This season has been harder for the 38-year-old. He is 7-7 with a 3.96 ERA in 21 games. Like many of the Rangers’ starters, he’s struggled with giving up home runs, especially early in games. He has 135 strikeouts and 29 walks in 113.2 innings. But he has not been as sharp as he was a season ago.

The Rangers had been listening to offers all day and have already traded infielder Josh Smith to the Toronto Blue Jays. The Rangers have one other pitcher who has no-trade clause in starter Nathan Eovaldi.

Texas also has another superstar, Corey Seager, who has a limited no-trade clause this season. Once the season ends, he acquires 10/5 rights, which is 10 years in Major League Baseball in five years with the same team. At that point, he can veto any trade.