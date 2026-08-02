Rangers’ Fourth Straight Loss May Influence Final Trade Deadline Strategy

When the Texas Rangers traded for Chase Silseth and Logan O’Hoppe on Wednesday, they still lead the American League West Division.

Entering Sunday’s game with the Houston Astros, the Rangers (55-56) are back under .500, 1.5 games behind the Astros in the AL West and nursing a four-game losing streak less than a week after taking three out of four games from Seattle, which appeared to be enough to convince president of baseball operations Chris Young to make at least one trade deadline move.

Now there should be questions as to whether the Rangers are worth another trade deadline move?

The Rangers’ Sudden Slide

Texas Rangers starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Texas went to Tampa Bay on Monday night at 54-52 and had a two-game lead in the division. After winning the first game of the series to move to 55-52, the Rangers lost the next two. But by pushing Nathan Eovaldi out of his Thursday start and into the Friday slot, Texas set up its top two pitchers for the first two games of a critical series with the Astros.

The Rangers went to Houston with a 55-54 record and a one-game game lead on the Astros, who had won eight of their previous 10 games.

The starting pitching has damaged the Rangers’ chances of adding more at the deadline. Eovaldi had one of the worst starts of his season on Friday, as he lasted just five innings, giving up 10 hits and six earned runs. He also gave up two home runs. When he left the game, Houston had a 6-0 lead. When the game was over, the Astros had the AL West lead by a half-game.

Jacob deGrom had the start on Saturday. An ace is supposed to be the stopper of losing streaks. deGrom had the same struggles as Eovaldi at the worst possible time.

He only lasted 3.1 innings, giving up seven hits and five earned runs as he walked five and struck out three. He left the Rangers in a 4-3 hole and his relief, Cole Winn, allowed an inherited runner to score on a wild pitch. Texas lost, 5-4.

Houston has won 10 of its last 12 games and has a 1.5 game lead on the Rangers. Texas can’t overtake the Astros with a win on Sunday. But the Rangers can fall behind by 2.5 games — and lose their fifth straight — with a loss.

It begs the question — would one more Rangers loss scare Young away from adding to the team at the deadline? Would he just roll with what he has and hope that the one move made is enough to give Texas a chance to win the West? Does he see the writing on the wall? Does ownership?

One win or loss doesn’t usually add up to a trade deadline strategy. But for Texas, a team so close to the margins of talent and money, one win or loss on Sunday might make the decision for Young.