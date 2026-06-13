Rangers Still Waiting for More Consistency from Jack Leiter

Jack Leiter is stuck in a pattern. And it’s not a good one.

The Texas Rangers right-hander can’t seem to get out of the rut of giving up runs and being unable to get deep in games and the latest example was on Friday night against the Boston Red Sox.

Leiter made it through five innings, but he gave up eight hits, six runs (five earned) with three strikeouts and two walks. Rangers manager Skip Schumaker said to Rangers Sports Network after the game that Leiter’s pitch count got in the way of him going longer.

Jack Leiter’s Rough Patch

Hear from Skip after the 10-1 loss in Boston: pic.twitter.com/Uwh6YqrvLr — Rangers Sports Network (@RangersSNtv) June 13, 2026

“The first inning was kind of a sign that it wasn’t going to go well,” Schumaker said. “It was a first batter walk and then he just couldn’t find his fastball tonight. He ended up spinning the ball more than usual to try and get back into counts and get through some innings. The high pitch count got him out of there in the fifth inning.”

Leiter threw 103 pitches, but only 63 pitches were strikes. Schumaker was right about the spin, too. Leiter only threw 34 four-seam fastballs as he put more work into his slider (27), changeup (15) and curveball (13) as the game continued. He induced 54 swings, but he only registered nine called strikes and induced only 13 whiffs.

The right-hander gave up a two-run home run in the first inning to William Contreras and then gave up four runs in the fifth inning, though one of those runs was unearned as Nicky Lopez — pressed into service in left field after Evan Carter left with an injury while playing center field — had issues playing against the Green Monster in left field at Fenway Park.

But Leiter’s issues have been consistent the past month. Since the start of May — which includes his last eight starts — he’s either allowed one or fewer run (three games) or four or more runs (five games). In his last two starts he’s given up 11 runs (10 earned) in 9.2 innings.

Coverage is also a problem. Leiter has throws six inning or more in just three starts, including a seven-inning start against Houston on May 15 in which he gave up three hits and one run. But in his other two starts of six or more innings he allowed four or more runs.

Whether Leiter can get this turned around may help determine if the Rangers can compete in the AL West for the rest of the season. Texas needs him to figure things out — and soon.