Should Rangers Seek Cheap Trade Deadline Reunion to Bolster Rotation?

Barring winning each of the next 10 games, the Texas Rangers probably aren’t going after a big fish at the MLB trade deadline on Aug. 3.

It may not be necessary to spend that big to get what’s needed, though the Rangers need plenty. Relievers, a right-handed bat and a starting pitcher are on the list. So is catcher. It’s the time of year when low-level trades can take on meaning. It’s also the time for reunions.

For the Rangers, they need an extra starter. It’s not clear when Jordan Montgomery will be ready and how effective he will be when he’s back. Same for Cody Bradford. Jack Leiter still needs to build up after ankle surgery.

A reunion with Tyler Mahle could help. It’s something Texas should consider.

Why Rangers Should Consider Trading for Tyler Mahle

San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Tyler Mahle. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After two seasons with Texas, both of which featured long stretches on the injured list, Mahle signed with the San Francisco Giants last offseason, in part on a recommendation from his former boss, Bruce Bochy.

This season has been no different. Mahle spent nearly a month on the injured list with a hamstring strain. But, after recovering from Tommy John surgery in 2024 and spending three months on the IL with a partially torn rotator cuff last season, a hamstring strain was a change of pace. He’s healthy now and back in the Giants’ rotation.

He’s 2-9 with a 5.31 ERA in 16 games. It’s a far cry from the 6-4 record and 2.18 ERA in 16 games for Texas last season. It’s been a rough season. But he’s been better of late. He is 1-1 with a 4.95 ERA in his last seven starts. In a win two starts ago against Colorado he went seven innings, giving up five hits and one run. He’s allowed three or fewer earned runs in each of his last three starts and in July he has a 3.86 ERA.

This might be a good time to buy on Mahle on the dip, so to speak. His overall numbers don’t speak to the measured improvement he’s shown the past three starts. Texas doesn’t need an ace. It needs a starter that can eat some innings and keep them in games. The Rangers don’t have a plethora of options in that department.

This would be a low-cost deal. Mahle is not under contract next year. He signed a $10 million deal that included a $3 million signing bonus. The Rangers would only be on the hook for two months of his remaining $7 million. That’s manageable. Texas would not have to give up much either. The Giants couldn’t ask for much more than a prospect and cash. This isn’t a Merrill Kelly kind of trade.

It’s something the Rangers should kick the tires on. When Mahle was healthy, he was great in Globe Life Field in 2025. For two months, he might be worth the reunion.