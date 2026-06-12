Rangers Take Cautious Approach After Corey Seager’s Collision vs. Royals

Texas Rangers manager Skip Schumaker said when shortstop Corey Seager returned that he would be looking to get him days off.

This was not the way he was hoping.

Seager was not in the starting lineup for Friday’s game with the Boston Red Sox and Schumaker told Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News on X (formerly Twitter) that the two-time World Series MVP was “day-to-day” after a home plate collision in Thursday’s win over the Kansas City Royals.

Seager finished the game, going 2-for-4 with an RBI, including a home run. But Schumaker said that Seager was dealing with some lingering rib and jaw pain.

Corey Seager’s Day Off

The Rangers take a 1-0 lead after a Corey Seager single and Brandon Nimmo double. Bit of a collision at the plate between Seager and Carter Jensen but everybody seemed to come out OK pic.twitter.com/GbTunxlV6P — kennedi landry (@kennlandry) June 11, 2026

Seager collided with collided with Royals catcher Carter Jensen at the plate early in the game and scored. He appeared to avoid serious injury. He was running from first to third on a line drive by Brandon Nimmo and appeared to speed up as he was sent home as he rounded third base.

Seager returned from the injured list on May 5 after spending more than two weeks on the injured list with lower back inflammation. Before the injured list stint, he was mired in the worst slump of his career. He was slashing .179/.286/.353 with four home runs and 20 RBI and was hitless in 27 straight at-bats.

Since he returned his bat has responded. In five games he’s slashed .238/.273/.524 with two home runs and four RBI. But Texas also gave him a day off on Sunday, the final game of the series with Cleveland, giving him two days off before the start of this week’s road trip. It’s also the start of a run from Tuesday to the end of June in which the Rangers will only get one day off.

When Seager was activated, Schumaker said there would be a priority on finding ways to get Seager days off or move him into the designated hitter spot to give him time off his feet. Seager has spent time on the injured list each of the last four seasons with hamstring issues, the back inflammation and more serious injuries like a sports hernia. He was also shut down late last season due to an appendectomy.

Even with his slump, he is needed in the lineup. His “worst” season with the Rangers was his first in 2022, when he batted .245. But he still hit 33 home runs, had 83 RBI and made the AL All-Star team. If he gets right, the offense can move to a new level.

Texas entered Friday’s game with Boston at .500 for the first time since May 1 and having won nine of its last 12 games. The Rangers were also one game behind the Seattle Mariners in the AL West.