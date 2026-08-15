Rangers Top Prospect Showers All-Star Corey Seager With High Praise

The Texas Rangers are still searching for a path to get into the playoffs after losing their AL Wild Card spot to the Detroit Tigers going into Friday's game against the Athletics and dropping two games behind the Houston Astros in the AL West.

While All-Star shortstop Corey Seager hasn't been the Corey Seager Texas fans have become familiar with this season, entering Friday with a .200 AVG with 13 home runs and an OPS of .692, he's still the present and the shortstop taking the Rangers into the future.

However, one young player is looking to join Seager in the future of Rangers baseball, and that's the organization's No.1 prospect, Sebastian Walcott. Walcott has had the chance to play alongside Seager already in his career, but he wants to bring that success from the Frisco RoughRiders to the MLB.

Walcott Praises Seager

Texas Rangers player Sebastian Walcott poses for a photo. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

In the latest RoughRiders' Digital Game Program, Walcott and Seager are highlighted with their time as teammates when Seager was on a rehab assignment with the Double-A club. Not only did both hit home runs in July 28's big game, but Walcott also loves everything about Seager as a professional baseball player.

"You're looking at a potential Hall of Famer at the plate," Walcott said via the game program (pages 48-49). "You learn a lot just being around him. Everything about the way he goes about his business is very unique. He's not like everybody else; he carries himself differently."

Walcott currently has an MLB ETA of 2027, unless the Rangers are willing to pull the trigger by calling him up for September call-ups. Regardless, Seager is signed with Texas until 2031, so both players will likely be on the MLB roster sometime soon.

For Walcott, that's his ultimate goal: to play alongside a World Series champion and help the future of the franchise.

"The goal for me and Corey is to bring multiple World Series championships back to Arlington," Walcott said, wanting to recreate the tandem's success in the MLB. "You know, as teammates, we're trying to win every game, so if we can do that and win every game, why not do it every game? Just hitting behind him and playing with him, it's also fun as well."

Walcott holds a .328 AVG this season with the RoughRiders, with three home runs and nine RBIs in just nine games. Add that production to Seager's in the majors, and Texas could have themselves a fun duo to watch for the latter half of Seager's contract with the Rangers.