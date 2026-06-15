Rangers-Twins Series Preview: How to Watch, Starting Pitchers, Key Matchups

The Texas Rangers return home to face two opponents — the Minnesota Twins and World Cup fans.

The Rangers and Twins will play a three-game series over four days that starts on Monday and features a rare baseball off day on a Wednesday. That day, AT&T Stadium — or Dallas Stadium, as FIFA insists on calling it — will host a World Cup match between England and Croatia. The Rangers, the Twins and Major League Baseball wisely chose an off day.

The Rangers will have to handle one more unusual off day in July. Texas will take a day off on a Friday, July 3, as the stadium prepares to host a Round of 32 match.

Texas returns to Arlington below .500 after briefly getting to the mark during their series win over the Kansas City Royals. The Rangers are also monitoring Corey Seager, who is experiencing mild concussion symptoms after his collision with at home plate on Thursday in Kansas City.

Here is a breakdown of the series, including how to watch, the starting pitchers, Rangers injuries and key matchups.

Minnesota Twins at Texas Rangers

Texas Rangers manager Skip Schumaker. | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Where: Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas

Series Schedule, TV, Radio

Monday: 7:05 p.m. — TV: Rangers: Rangers Sports Network, can be streamed on Victory+; Twins: Twins.TV

Tuesday: 7:05 p.m. — TV: Rangers: Rangers Sports Network, can be streamed on Victory+; Twins: Twins.TV

Thursday: 1:35 p.m. — TV: Rangers: Rangers Sports Network, can be streamed on Victory+; Twins: Twins.TV

Note: No game Wednesday due to a World Cup match at AT&T Stadium.

Radio: Rangers: KRLD 1080, KFLC 1270; Twins: TIBN, WCCO 830, The Wolf 102.9 FM, Audacy App

Starting Pitchers

Texas Rangers starting pitcher MacKenzie Gore. | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

Monday: Texas LHP MacKenzie Gore (4-5, 4.18) vs. Minnesota TBA

Tuesday: Texas RHP Kumar Rocker (2-5, 3.56) vs. Minnesota RHP Zebby Matthews (2-4, 5.20)

Thursday: Texas RHP Jack Leiter (3-6, 4.97) vs. Minnesota RHP Joe Ryan (4-3, 3.17)

Key Matchups

Based on the starting pitching matchups, these are hitters to watch against those pitchers this weekend:

Alex Jackson (MIN) vs. Gore, one hit in two at-bats.

Josh Jung (TEX) vs. Matthews, 1-for-3 in three at-bats.

Elias Diaz (TEX) vs. Ryan, 1-for-2 with a 1.500 slugging percentage

Byron Buxton (MIN) vs. Leiter, one home run, three RBI in two at-bats.

Note: The Twins have never faced Rocker.

Rangers Injuries

Texas Rangers center fielder Evan Carter. | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

10-Day Injured List: INF Josh Smith (right glute strain), C Danny Jansen (right forearm strain), OF Michael Helman (multiple fractures on right hand), OF Evan Carter (right oblique strain).

15-Day Injured List: RHP Chris Martin (right shoulder impingement), LHP Jalen Beeks (lower back spasms).

60-Day Injured List: LHP Jordan Montgomery (Tommy John surgery recovery), LHP Cody Bradford (left UCL surgery), RHP Carter Baumler (right intercostal strain), LHP Robert Garcia (left shoulder inflammation).

Rangers June Schedule

vs. San Diego June 19-21; at Miami June 22-24; at Toronto June 25-28; at Cleveland June 29-July 1.