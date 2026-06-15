How Corey Seager’s Home Plate Collision Kept Him out of Rangers-Red Sox Series

Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager’s absence from the lineup the past three games has been noticeable. There is more to it than first understood.

Seager was out of the lineup for Sunday’s game and Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News (subscription required) reported that the two-time World Series MVP is dealing with “mild concussion symptoms,” according to manager Skip Schumaker.

It’s the first time those words have been used about Seager’s lingering effects from a home plate collision with catcher Carter Jensen in Thursday’s win over the Kansas City Royals.

Seager finished the game, going 2-for-4 with an RBI, including a home run. Schumaker told reporters on Friday that Seager was dealing with some lingering rib and jaw pain.

Corey Seager’s Immediate Future

Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager collides with Kansas City Royals catcher Carter Jensen. | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

McFarland reported that Seager has undergone concussion protocol tests and is considered day-to-day. Seager worked out before Sunday’s game, but Schumaker said he wasn’t ready to play.

That leaves open the chance of the Rangers moving Seager to the concussion injury list, which is a seven-day waiting period, as opposed to the 10-day injured list. The move could also be back-date to the date he reported symptoms. Schumaker said he’s hopeful that Seager can play in the upcoming homestand, which starts on Monday with the Minnesota Twins.

Seager just returned from a trip to the injured list for lower back inflammation, a stint that lasted three weeks. Texas wants to manage his workload the next several weeks, as the Rangers only have one scheduled off day between now and July, which is Wednesday in Arlington. The Rangers-Twins series will be off that day so that the series doesn’t conflict with a nearby World Cup match.

Since he returned his bat responded from a season-long slump. In his first five games back, he slashed .238/.273/.524 with two home runs and four RBI.

Before that, he was slashing .179/.286/.353 with four home runs and 20 RBI and was hitless in 27 straight at-bats before he went on the IL.

Texas has used the injured list each of the last two days. On Saturday, the Rangers moved outfielder Evan Carter to the 10-day injured list and recalled Cody Freeman from Triple-A Round Rock. On Sunday, the Rangers moved outfielder Michael Helman to the IL and recalled Alejandro Osuna from Round Rock.

The Rangers hope they won’t have to use the IL a third straight day when the return to Texas.