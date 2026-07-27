Rangers Set Lineup as Kumar Rocker Starts in Pivotal Final Game vs. Mariners

The only thing that's certain for the Texas Rangers on Monday is that they cannot lose their lead in the American League West.

As the Rangers (53-52) enter the final game of their four-game series with the Seattle Mariners (52-54), they carry a 1.5 game lead over the Mariners. Additionally, they are two games ahead of the Houston Astros (52-55).

The Rangers will leave Arlington after Monday's game and head on a six-game road trip still in the lead in the division. But they can potentially pad that lead if they beat the Mariners and if the Los Angeles Angels beat the Astros in their matchup on Monday.

Before the game injured shortstop Corey Seager is expected to take his third live batting practice session in four days in anticipation of a potential rehab assignment later this week. It appears he is pointed toward a potential activation.

It's possible that pitcher Jordan Montgomery, who is recovering from Tommy John surgery, could be in position to be activated later this week as well.

Here is Monday’s lineup and three matchups that matter to the Rangers.

Texas Rangers Lineup for July 27, 2026

Texas Rangers left fielder Wyatt Langford. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

DH Joc Pederson (L)

LF Wyatt Langford

SS Ezequiel Duran

RF Brandon Nimmo (L)

CF Evan Carter (L)

1B Jake Burger

2B Nicky Lopez (L)

3B Josh Smith (L)

C Elias Diaz

Seattle Mariners at Texas Rangers

Where: Globe Life Field, Arlington

Monday: 1:35 p.m. — TV: Rangers: Rangers Sports Network, can be streamed on BZZR; Mariners: Mariners.TV; Radio: Rangers: KRLD 1080, KFLC 1270; Mariners: Seattle Sports (710 AM)

Starting Pitchers

Monday: Texas RHP Kumar Rocker (3-8, 4.13) vs. Mariners RHP George Kirby (8-8, 3.57).

Three Rangers Matchups that Matter

Texas Rangers shortstop Ezequiel Duran. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ezequiel Duran: Duran doesn’t have a home run or RBI against Kirby, but he’s gotten the better of the right-hander his entire career. Duran enters the game with a .526 average in 19 at-bats with a 1.105 OPS. That’s the kind of consistent offense the Rangers need in the lineup in a contest that should be seen as a must-win.

Wyatt Langford: The left fielder could over-perform his career average against Kirby in 17 at-bats. He’s hitting .235 with a .529 OPS. He’s been hot of late and had three hits in Friday’s win over the Mariners. No one in the lineup has a home run off Kirby. He could be the first.

Dominic Canzone (SEA) vs. Rocker: He went off on Sunday against Rangers pitching, as he had three hits, including a home run, and four RBI in the game. This is a great matchup for him and Rocker needs to pitch him carefully. Canzone is batting .500 against Rocker in four at-bats with a home run and RBI.