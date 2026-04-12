Brandon Nimmo Hits Latest Rangers Offensive Milestone in Loss to Dodgers

Brandon Nimmo set a tone at the beginning of the Texas Rangers’ 6-3 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday. But he couldn't do it alone.

Nimmo had one of his best offensive games since he joined the franchise this season and recorded his first multi-home run game as a Ranger, as he accounted for all three Texas runs. In doing so he showed once again why he's the right catalyst at the top of the order for a lineup that has slugged impressively on the road but far less so at home.

Brandon Nimmo’s Big Night

Nimmo’s first home run came does he let off the game against Los Angeles Dodgers starter Emmet Sheehan. He slammed the second pitch of the game 405 feet to dead center field to give Texas a 1-0 lead. But the Dodgers got the lead back in the bottom of the first as they got to Rangers starter Jack Leiter for four runs, including a solo home run by Shohei Ohtani and a three-run home run by Teoscar Hernandez.

Nimmo had a ground-rule double in the third inning on what appeared to be a check swing on what could have been strike three. But he was left stranded at second by Ezequiel Duran.

He got Sheehan again in the sixth inning as he slammed a two-run shot to right center field, scoring Josh Jung, who reached first base on a single earlier in the inning. The home run cut the Dodgers’ lead to 5-3 but the Rangers didn't get any closer.

Nimmo finished 3-for-4 with three RBI and two runs scored. That pushed his season slash to .364/.435/.618 with a 1.053 OPS in 14 games. Along with three home runs, he has seven RBI, three doubles and a triple.

His night also underscored just how robust the Rangers offense has been away from Globe Life Field. The Rangers have hit all but two of their home runs this season away from home. Entering Saturday's game Texas carried a .259 batting average on the road. So far in six home games the Rangers are batting .203 with nine doubles, two triples and two home runs. Texas is still having the same struggles at home as a season ago, at least early.

It's important for the Rangers to continue to take advantage of opportunities like Saturday until they're able to solve the riddle that is their offense at home. A game like Nimmo’s shouldn't go to waste and with eight more road. games ahead on this trip, Texas needs to seize these opportunities.