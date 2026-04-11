Rangers’ Corey Seager Facing Sharp Drop-Off After Strong Start

The Texas Rangers are still the lone team in the American League West that has a winning record. In layman's terms, the Rangers lead the division, but there is a growing concern inside the batting order with shortstop Corey Seager.

At first glance, there is absolutely no reason for anybody to worry about Seager. He is hitting nearly .240, already has three homers this season, and leads the team in runners brought home as well as drawn walks.

Corey Seager adds on with a long ball 💥 pic.twitter.com/7QezGp3XRU — MLB (@MLB) April 1, 2026

What could be the problem? Nearly all of that production came in March and he has drastically fallen off since the first full month of baseball began. Yes, it is very early on, but Seager has gone from one spectrum to the other, and the Rangers won't be able to handle that kind of inconsistency if they want to make the postseason this year.

Seager has definitely been overlooked, and his issues swinging a bat right now are not a true concern this early on after such a strong start, but it is definitely something to keep an eye on as the season heats up.

Seager in March vs. April

Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) hits a single and drives in a run during the first inning against the Seattle Mariners at Globe Life Field | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Texas started strong, winning four of their first five, and it is very easy to see that this coincides with Seager's performance at the plate; that is why his decline at the plate is most concerning. Seager is the veteran presence that this team needs, so when he struggles, they all struggle.

In March, Seager and the Rangers played in five games where he went 6-for-18, a batting average of nearly .335. Not only was his slash line impressive highlighted by a .667 slugging percentage, but Seager also had five of his drawn walks, a pair of homers, and four RBI in those first five games.

Then, the drop-off began.

The Rangers are 3-4 thus far in April, going into their series with the reigning world champs, and Seager's former team. This month, he is 4-for-24, a batting average well under .200, with more strikeouts (8) than total bases (7).

The Dodgers play the Rangers today.



I will never forget Seager in Dodger blue 💔 pic.twitter.com/ekaSbxm3l1 — DodgersMuse (@LADodgersMuse) April 10, 2026

Slumps happen. Ruts happen. This is baseball, the longest season in professional sports. So, there is no reason to put his head on the chopping block by any means, but ignoring these stats would not do either the Rangers or Seager any good.

It is quite a brutal stretch for Texas as they are on the road for another 10 days and if the ballclub wants to return to its homestretch with a winning record Seager has to lead the charge.