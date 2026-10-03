This Texas Rangers Player Most Likely to Be Traded This Offseason

Last year the Texas Rangers made two big trades.

The Rangers dealt second baseman Marcus Semien for New York Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo to get a little younger and improve their outfield. The other trade saw the Rangers deal five Top 30 prospects to the Washington Nationals for pitcher MacKenzie Gore.

Both Nimmo and Gore will be with the Rangers in 2027 — most likely. It’s hard to see Texas trading either. But what about other members of the roster?

Trades for Texas could come in two buckets — salary dumps or flipping talent for talent. The Rangers have several highly paid veterans, but many have no-trade clauses. The younger talent on the team is more likely to be kept as president of baseball operations Chris Young wants a younger, more talented team.

There is also the matter of a potential work stoppage in December. If there is no CBA, then no trades can be made.

The Rangers Player Most Likely to be Traded

Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager. Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Texas’ most likely trade candidate is shortstop Corey Seager. It would amount to a salary dump and an opportunity to clear the decks for younger talent.

That’s just one of the limiting factors. Seager will make $31.5 million each of the next five seasons. He has full no-trade rights now that he has played 10 seasons in the Majors and five years with the same team. He has dealt with injuries each of the last four seasons and it’s possible he’ll have surgery for a bone spur on his elbow in the offseason.

He’s also coming off his worst statistical season with a slash of .227/.312/.424 with 20 home runs and 51 RBI. So why would any team want the 32-year-old?

When Seager is healthy, he rakes. His career slash is .284/.358/.503. In 2023, 2024 and 2025, all seasons in which he played 123 games or fewer due to injury, he slashed .294/.372/.544 with 84 home runs and 220 RBI. The constant injuries are an issue. But Texas could convince a team that the numbers in 2026 were an aberration based on his track record.

In the current financial system, the major market teams are the ones that would be interested and able to afford his contract. If Texas made a move, it would likely be before any work stoppage, as it would not know how his contract would fit into the new system. The Rangers would have to convince Seager they’re getting younger, he doesn’t fit into their plans anymore and find a suitable trade partner. Plus, Texas would probably have pay down part of his deal.

There are hoops to jump through, to be sure. But he represents the most value for Texas in terms of what it can get in return. If there was a time to move Seager, it’s now and not a year or two from now when his value diminishes.

If the Rangers move anyone this offseason, it will be him.