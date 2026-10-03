Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Predictions for ALDS & NLDS Game 1s)

We’re officially onto the Division Series in the 2026 MLB playoffs.

The Guardians host the White Sox to open the slate on Saturday afternoon, with the Padres visiting the Brewers to close things out.

I have a pick for all four Game 1s for my MLB best bets on Saturday.

Let’s get right into the MLB best bets – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Saturday, Oct. 3.

MLB Best Bets for Saturday, Oct. 3.

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Cleveland Guardians (-156) vs. Chicago White Sox

Los Angeles Dodgers -1.5 (-105) vs. Atlanta Braves

New York Yankees (+113) at Tampa Bay Rays

Milwaukee Brewers -1.5 (+102) vs. San Diego Padres

Cleveland Guardians (-156) vs. Chicago White Sox

The Guardians have a distinct advantage with Parker Messick on the mound in Game 1. Messick may be one of the most underrated pitchers in the league, and it doesn’t hurt that the White Sox were 23-27 against left-handed starters this season. He also pitched well in his four starts against the Sox, allowing eight runs in 25.2 innings (2.81 ERA).

Hagen Smith will probably be able to give the White Sox a few innings again, but I’m not sure how Chicago’s bullpen will hold up behind him.

On top of that, the White Sox were just 36-45 on the road in the regular season while Cleveland finished just over .500 at home.

Cleveland won nine of 11 games to finish the season, including the final two of a three-game set against the White Sox at home. I don’t think the Guardians will fall victim to the Wild Card bye week.

Los Angeles Dodgers -1.5 (-105) vs. Atlanta Braves

The Braves were celebrating on Thursday night before making the long cross-country trip to Los Angeles on Friday. They now have to play an afternoon game against the two-time reigning champions with Tarik Skubal on the hill.

Atlanta has yet to name a starter for Game 1, but it doesn’t have many great options after using Chris Sale and Tyler Mahle against the Phillies. The Braves may as well go with a bullpen game and hope Skubal has an off game.

The Braves were just 42-39 on the road this season, with a .569 winning percentage vs. LHP (.580 overall). And it’s safe to assume that most of those left-handed starters were worse than Skubal.

The Dodgers didn’t give Skubal a ton of support in his first few starts with the team, but they’ve now won his last seven starts, including the last three by at least two runs.

If you don’t want to play the run line, the moneyline is fine, or you can take the Dodgers to win Game 1 and the series at +100.

New York Yankees (+113) at Tampa Bay Rays

Home-field advantage is going to be crucial in this series. The Rays are tied with the Brewers for the major-league lead in home wins at 55, and Tampa Bay has won five of six against the Yankees at Tropicana Field this season.

Having said that, it may take a bit for the Rays to get going. The Yankees are feeling good after putting up a nine spot in each of their games against the Red Sox, allowing them to use Cole in Game 1 of this series rather than Game 3 of the Wild Card Series.

Cole allowed just five runs in 18 innings (2.50 ERA) in three starts against the Rays this season. Rasmussen had two strong starts against the Yankees, but also allowed six runs on seven hits in just 2.1 innings in his lone home start against them.

I’ll take the Yankees as road underdogs to open the series.

Milwaukee Brewers -1.5 (+102) vs. San Diego Padres

I’m fairly high on the Brewers this postseason. They haven’t had what it takes in recent years, but they’re loaded with a few arms at the top of the rotation and one of the best bullpens in baseball.

We’ll see Jacob Misiorowski get the ball in Game 1 after a fantastic regular season. The Brewers were terrific themselves, going 103-59 overall and 55-26 at home.

I also just don’t trust Robbie Ray. He has a 5.02 ERA in nine starts with the Padres and allowed two runs in four innings in his lone outing against the Brewers this year.

I’ll take Milwaukee to open this series with a bang at home.

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