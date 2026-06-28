Three Matchups That Matters in Rangers Lineup Against Shane Bieber, Blue Jays

The Texas Rangers are one game away from pulling off something rare — a four-game sweep on the road.

With victories in the last three games, the Rangers (41-42) are not only one game away from the sweep over the Toronto Blue Jays but are one game away from returning to .500 for the first time since July 11.

The Rangers are going with Kumar Rocker on the bump on Sunday — but without an opener, which worked for the Rangers the last time he pitched on Monday. Texas has essentially exhausted its bullpen in the past three games, except for Cole Winn and Winston Santos. Both could end up working behind Rocker on Sunday as the Rangers try to close the sweep.

Toronto will start Shane Bieber, who will be making just his second start of the season and making his first start against the Rangers in four years.

Here is Sunday’s lineup and three matchups that matter.

Texas Rangers Lineup for June 28, 2026

Texas Rangers right fielder Brandon Nimmo. | Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images

DH Joc Pederson (L)

3B Josh Jung

SS Corey Seager (L)

RF Brandon Nimmo (L)

1B Jake Burger

2B Ezequiel Duran

CF Evan Carter (L)

C Elias Diaz

LF Alejandro Osuna (L)

Texas Rangers at Toronto Blue Jays

Where: Rogers Centre, Toronto.

Sunday: 12:37 p.m. — TV: Rangers: Rangers Sports Network, can be streamed on Victory+; Blue Jays: Sportsnet; Radio: Rangers: KRLD 1080, KFLC 1270; Blue Jays: SN590 THE FAN

Starting Pitchers

Sunday: Texas RHP Kumar Rocker (2-6, 4.14) vs. Toronto RHP Shane Bieber (0-0, 9.82)

Three Rangers Matchups that Matter

Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager. | Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images

Jake Burger: The Rangers first baseman already has five hits in the series and has a solid history against Bieber. In five at-bats he has a .400 average with a home run and two RBI. He’s closing in on a .260 average for the season because in the last 15 games he’s slashed .327/.417/.538 with three home runs and nine RBI.

Corey Seager: The shortstop hit a home run on Saturday, his first hit since he came off the injured list on Thursday. It’s a small step, but he now has 10 home runs this season and if he can get his swing back on track, he’s capable of 25 home runs by season’s end. In his last seven games — which includes the five games he played after he got off the IL the first time — he’s slashed 214/.313/.536 with three home runs and five RBI.

Ernie Clement: Meet the reason Ezequiel Duran won’t compete for an All-Star Game starting spot at second base. The Blue Jays second baseman got the most votes of any player in the AL so he’s heading to the ASG in Philadelphia. He’s the only Blue Jay with a hit off Rocker and he’s been terrific the last seven games. He’s slashed .409/.435/.455.