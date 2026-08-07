Rangers Top Three Matchups as Lineup Set for Orioles Series Opener

The Texas Rangers could use another series victory as they attempt to gain more momentum and make up ground on the Houston Astros and the American League West.

That quest continues Friday as they begin a three-game series with the Baltimore Orioles at Globe Life Field.

The Rangers (57-58) Enter Friday's game 1.5 games back of the Houston Astros, who took control of the division after they swept the Rangers last weekend in Houston.

In the event of a tie, the Astros would take either the division or the playoff berth because they now own this season series over the Rangers. Texas must finish at least one game ahead of Houston to claim any sort of playoff berth.

The Rangers go back to the heart of their rotation as Nathan Eovaldi starts against the Orioles’ Shane Baz. Along with the lineup, there are three key matchups for Rangers fans to watch against Baz.

Rangers Lineup for Aug. 7, 2026

DH Joc Pederson (L)

LF Wyatt Langford

SS Corey Seager (L)

RF Brandon Nimmo (L)

3B Ezequiel Duran

CF Evan Carter (L)

1B Jake Burger

C Elias Diaz

2B Nicky Lopez (L)

Baltimore Orioles at Texas Rangers

Where: Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas

Friday: 7:05 p.m. — TV: Rangers: Apple TV; Orioles: Apple TV

Radio: Rangers: KRLD 1080, KFLC 1270; Orioles: 98 Rock 97.9 FM, WBAL 1090 AM

Starting Pitchers

Friday: Texas RHP Nathan Eovaldi (10-9, 4.31) vs. Orioles RHP Shane Baz (4-10, 3.86)

Three Rangers Matchups to Watch

Brandon Nimmo: He is the Rangers hitter with the bet track record against Baz, even though they’ve only faced each other three times. He is batting .333 against him. Nimmo is slashing .364/.426/.618 in his last 15 games to push his season batting average to .274. He can still reach 20 home runs for the sixth straight season.

Corey Seager: He will have had two days of rest going into the game and he’s coming off a big performance against San Francisco on Tuesday. He went 3-for-4 with two runs and a walk. That boosted his slash to .350/.480/.400 in his last five games. The only thing missing is the power. He’s hit three home runs in his last 15 games.

Ezequiel Duran: He’s playing like the top prospect the Rangers acquired in the Joey Gallo trade in 2021. He went 3-for-5 with four RBI on Tuesday, which included a walk-off hit, and he’s slashing .333/.365/.614 with three home runs and 13 RBI in his last 15 games. While he’s playing third base in place of the injured Josh Jung, he has played seven positions, with only pitcher and catcher remaining.