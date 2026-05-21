Three Rangers to Watch as American League All-Star Voting Approaches

The Texas Rangers aren’t the best team in baseball. But there's plenty of baseball left and they’re contenders in the American League West.

This team is a far cry from having six players on the field at the same time in the All-Star Game as the Rangers were in 2023. But at least one player will go to the All-Star Game to play for the American League in July. Those are the rules.

Fans select the starters. Managers and MLB select the reserves and pitchers. Entering Friday’s game against the Los Angeles Angels, here are three Rangers to watch when it comes to the All-Star Game, whether it’s as a starter or as a reserve.

Josh Jung

Everyone showing up and contributing says it all 🤩



Josh Jung on the @Rangers grinding out a win in Colorado despite the tough weather conditions. @RangersSNtv | #AllForTX pic.twitter.com/PO8ess8iue — Victory+ (@victoryplustv) May 20, 2026

If the All-Star Game were held on Friday, Jung would be the obvious choice to represent the Rangers. In fact, in that scenario, he might be the only one to represent the team. It's hard to believe that he didn't have a hit in March because he caught fire after that.

Jung was a prime candidate to be named the American League player of the month for March and April, but he was beaten out by an even-hotter Yordan Alvarez. The Astros slugger has fallen off since then. Jung has not. He is unquestionably Texas’ best hitter.

Jung enters the Angels series with a slash of .309/.365/.474 with five home runs and 21 RBI. He also has 14 doubles. He’s only struck out 28 times and was drawn 14 walks. He’s become an all-field hitter and shed the injuries that had limited his effectiveness the past two seasons. He’s now several steps beyond the All-Star he was as a rookie in 2023.

Jacob Latz

It's not yet June, so starting pitchers like Jacob deGrom or Nathan Eovaldi could put up the numbers needed to earn selection, though each would play second fiddle to Jung. deGrom made the team last year and Eovaldi last made it in 2023. But if you're looking for the best performing overall pitcher through two months, it's probably the left-hander.

Latz can start, he can relieve and he can even close. He’s done all three this season. He is 1-1 with a 1.90 ERA in 19 games with one start. He has 21 strikeouts and five walks in 21.2 innings. He has two holds and five saves in seven chances. Batters are hitting .113 against him. Fans would overlook him. Managers and baseball people won’t. If he keeps tracking like this, he’ll be a prime candidate as a reliever.

Brandon Nimmo

Nimmo has never been an All-Star. And his numbers don't scream All-Star, but he's been solid this season. There's also time for him to improve those numbers by July.

Nimmo is unlikely to get voted on the team, but there are scenarios that could get him named as a reserve. He could earn it on merit if he improves his current slash of .273/.353/.421 with five home runs and 16 RBI. Or he could be an injury replacement added to the roster once teams know which players are selected.

Any scenario where Jung is first choice and Latz is second choice makes it hard to justify putting him on the team any other way.

With more than a month before the team is selected, there is plenty of time for one of these three players to enhance their case — or for another candidate to emerge.