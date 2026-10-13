Why Rangers Never Optioned Peyton Gray Back to Minors After MLB Debut

It took Peyton Gray nearly a decade to get from college to the Majors. Once he got there, the 31-year-old Texas Rangers rookie didn’t disappoint.

Of all the rookie pitchers the Rangers used in 2026, Gray proved to be the most consistent. He finished with a record of 6-0 with a 3.86 ERA in 49 games and only missed a couple of weeks late in the season with right elbow inflammation. He struck out 60, walked 17 and allow batters to hit .251 against him in 56 innings. His performance was a long time coming.

The 2018 undrafted free agent from Florida Gulf Coast University played for the Colorado Rockies, organization, drifted into the Mexican League, played for two other MLB organizations and landed with the Rangers in 2025 and stabilized the bullpen at Triple-A Round Rock.

Here’s who he helped do the same for the Rangers in 2026.

Inside Peyton Gray’s Rooke Season

8 years in the minor leagues leads to your first outing ending in a strikeout 🥹



Welcome to the show, Peyton Gray! pic.twitter.com/1EUGevYHsi — Rangers Sports Network (@RangersSNtv) April 24, 2026

Gray relied primarily upon a four-seam fastball and a change-up. He threw his four-seamer 42% of the time and averaged 93.1 mph and his change-up at 40% of the time and it averaged 83.4 mph, per Statcast. Those averages were roughly two mph below the average velocity for a right-handed pitcher in 2026.

When you're below league averages in velocity, what matters more is stuff, location and the ability to move pitches. Based on Gray's Statcast numbers, he did a really good job of that in 2026.

For instance, his fastball velocity was only in the 29th percentile among MLB pitchers. But his average exit velocity was 87 mph, which was in the 86th percentile. Part of that was the 10-mph velocity change between his fastball and his change-up. It was the equivalent of speeding up and slamming the breaks while driving a car. Velocity jumps like that jar hitters and lead to inviting analytic numbers in other areas.

Gray had a hard-hit percentage of 34.5%, which was in the 79th percentile in baseball. That backs up the good exit velocity numbers. He also induced plenty of chase. His 33% chase rate was in the 75th percentile. It’s why he was able to strike out more than a hitter per inning. His low walk rate helped, too. He gave up a walk 6.8% of the time, which was in the 78th percentile.

That's the sort of profile the Rangers are looking for from middle relievers — pitchers that can change velocity, hit spots, induce soft contact and, when necessary, punch out a hitter while keeping their walk rate low.

Several other rookies pitched for the Rangers but were eventually optioned back to the minors. Gray was the only one who stuck after he was called up. His analytics reveal why. The things Texas wants out of its relievers he did well consistently all season. It’s why Gray will be a part of the puzzle for the bullpen in 2027.