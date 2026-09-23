Activating Peyton Gray from IL Good News for Rangers Entering Playoff Push

The 30-year-old rookie is back just in time to help the Texas Rangers reach the playoffs.

On Tuesday the Texas Rangers activated right-handed reliever Peyton Gray from the 15-day injured list and optioned right-hander Adam Macko back to Triple-A Round Rock, where their season ended on Sunday.

Gray was out since Aug. 31 with right elbow inflammation. The rookie made his MLB debut in late April and became a right-handed staple for the bullpen until the injury. Interestingly, his MiLB.com page doesn’t indicate that Gray pitched any rehab games, and his transaction log doesn’t indicate it either. Texas must feel comfortable with where Gray is at after bullpens and side throwing sessions with six games remaining.

Peyton Gray Returns

Texas Rangers pitcher Peyton Gray. Credit: Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Gray emerged as one of the most reliable arms in the bullpen, especially in non-leverage situations. He was 6-0 with 3.93 ERA in 48 games with eight holds but no saves in two chances. Batters were hitting .251 against him and he had 58 strikeouts and 16 walks in 55 innings. He as a capable bridge reliever to the eighth and ninth innings.

His activation comes at a time when the Rangers need reliable arms. Texas opens a three-game series with the New York Mets on Tuesday and then heads to Minnesota for a final road series on Friday. Texas could clinch the AL West as early as Thursday. Texas was off on Monday and has a one-game lead on the Houston Astros in the division.

Gray is one of the best stories the Rangers have had this season. He started his pro career in 2018 with the Colorado Rockies after he went undrafted out of Florida Gulf Coast University. He lost development time due to COVID-19 and a major injury. At one point he played in the Mexican League, pitched for two other MLB organizations and landed with the Rangers in 2025.

He struck a chord with Rangers scouts last year after he went 8-6 with a 3.58 ERA for Triple-A Round Rock. He was a potent reliever for the Express as he struck out 89 and walked 27 in 73 innings.

The Rangers acquired Macko from the Toronto Blue Jays in a trade for infielder Josh Smith at the deadline. In eight games with Texas, he has not been involved in a decision but has a 6.00 ERA. He has nine strikeouts and four walks in nine innings.