The Texas Rangers took the opportunity to make moves in their bullpen before their series opening game with the Athletics on Monday at Globe Life Field.

Those moves were necessitated by injuries, The Rangers formally announce the move on X (formerly Twitter).

The Rangers:

Move right-handed pitcher Peyton Gray to the 15-day injured list with right elbow inflammation;

Move right-handed pitcher Cole Winn to the 15-day injured list with a right rotator cuff strain;

Recall left-handed pitcher Robby Ahlstrom from Triple-A Round Rock;

Recall right-handed pitcher Ben Peoples from Triple-A Round Rock.

The Rangers will be able to call up at least one more pitcher on Tuesday as rosters expand to 28 players. But Texas needed the reinforcements now as they prepare for a seven-day, seven-game homestand with three games against the Athletics and four more against the AL East-leading Tampa Bay Rays.

Rangers Injuries

Texas Rangers pitcher Cole Winn. Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Gray, a 31-year-old rookie, has been one of the best stories in the bullpen this season. in 48 games he has a 3.93 ERA with 58 strikeouts and 16 walks in 55 innings. He last pitched on Saturday in Milwaukee, during which he gave up three hits and an earned run in one inning. On Sunday, Rangers manager Skip Schumaker said the team was monitoring Gray after he reported right arm soreness after the game.

Winn, a former first-round pick of the Rangers, will move to the IL for the second time this season. he is 5-3 with a 5.63 ERA in 51 games with 49 strikeouts and 16 walks in 48 innings. He was coming off his best season as a pro as he went 0-1 with a 1.51 ERA in 33 games as a reliever in 2025.

Ahlstrom, a rookie, was optioned back to Round Rock last week to make room in the bullpen for Adam Macko. He can return as he is replacing a player that is injured. He is 3-1 with a 6.03 ERA in 36 games with 28 strikeouts and 10 walks in 31.1 innings. He’s given up 12 hits and 10 earned runs in his last seven games, which includes 6.2 innings.

The Rangers acquired Peoples in a trade with the Chicago White Sox on June 30 and he made his debut a few days later. He is 0-1 with a 2.51 ERA in 14 games with eight strikeouts and six walks in 14.1 innings. Like Gray and Ahlstrom, he’s a rookie.