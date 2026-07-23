Why These Two Division II Stars Fit Rangers Major League Hitting Profile

The Texas Rangers spent the offseason prioritizing new things as they built their Major League roster.

They weren’t as concerned about slugging, which defined the choices they made before winning the World Series in 2023. While Texas isn’t turning down home runs, they are looking for hitters that can get on base more often, show more discipline and do different things at the plate.

The Rangers prioritized those things in their selections in the MLB Draft earlier this month. Why it might seem strange to take two Division II players, a dive into their history shows they have what Texas is looking for — even if it will take a while for them to develop.

The Division II Stars That Fit The Rangers

The Rangers have formally signed its top 18 draft selections and 4 undrafted free agents. pic.twitter.com/BlrHofHgnH — Rangers Player Development (@TEXPlayerDev) July 22, 2026

In the 10th round the Rangers selected Grand Valley State shortstop Evan Morrison, making him the second-highest pick in the program’s history. In the 16th round the Rangers picked Catawba first baseman Brandon Crabtree. Both have agreed to terms with the Rangers, they announced, as have each of their Top 18 draft selections.

Both have the traits the Rangers are looking for long-term.

Morrison was a consensus All-America selection in 2026 and was named the 2026 GLIAC Player of the Year. He batted .410 and led his conference with 104 hits, which was the fifth-highest total in the country. He put up other numbers that make him a prototypical leadoff man if he can reach the Majors.

He scored 88 runs, a single-season program record. He has six triples, also a program record. He only struck out seven times, which was second nationally. He drew 28 walks and had a .470 on-base percentage.

Morrison fits the profile. He’s an on-base monster with speed who can do multiple things at the plate. He also stole 27 bases, meaning if he can get to first there’s a chance he can get to second base without help.

Crabtree brings slug to a position that needs it. He was also a first-team All-America pick and a conference player of the year, this time in the South Atlantic Conference. He batted .413 with 102 hits, 24 doubles, 18 homers and 73 runs batted in.

As with Morrison, there are traits worth noting. He drew 53 walks and struck out just 16 times. With that walk rate he had an on-base percentage of .516. He stole three bases and MLB teams don’t expect first basemen to be base stealers. But he had 24 doubles and two triples, so there is speed there.

But the on-base percentages are what stick out with both players. They likely stuck out with the Rangers’ scouting staff, too. It’s the organization’s new world and drafting to that template will ensure that hidden gems like these two have a chance to shine.