Texas Rangers MLB Draft Tracker: Live Updates, Picks and Analysis

If any professional sport has it tough to draft it is Major League Baseball. MLB has their draft mid-season simply because 99% of the players chosen will not step into the big leagues for at least a year, usually more.

So, what makes this so hard? Well, the organization is forced to try to address needs that they will have in the future, not in the present day, and that is exactly what the Texas Rangers will be trying to do Saturday with their four picks in the first four rounds.

It is much easier to take a look at current needs for a ballclub, but the front office has to take into consideration whose contracts will be no longer in a couple of years to determine what the team could possibly need.

On top of that, there is no guarantee as to how a player will develop in the coming years, making it a bit of a gamble, especially when it gets deeper into the draft.

Texas Rangers Draft Pick Tracker



Round 1, Pick No. 16:



Round 2, Pick No. 54:



Round 3, Pick No. 89:



Round 4, Pick No. 117:



How to Watch the MLB Draft





The MLB Draft will be over the course of two days, July 11-12. Day one starts at 1 p.m. ET and day two will begin at 11:30 a.m. ET.



You can watch the MLB Draft:



2026 MLB DRAFT



Day 1: Saturday, July 11 (Rounds 1-4)



• 1:00-2:30 p.m. ET - Preview show + Picks 1-10 (NBC/Peacock)



• 2:30-4:30 p.m. ET - Picks 11-40 (MLB Network, Peacock, MLB.com, MLB.TV, MLB+)



• 4:30-7:45 p.m. ET - Picks 41-135 (Peacock, MLB.com, MLB.TV, MLB+)



Day 2: Sunday, July 12 (Rounds 5-20)



• 11:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. ET (MLB.com, MLB.TV, MLB+)