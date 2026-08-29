Rangers Set Lineup as Cal Quantrill Seeks Victory to End Texas Losing Streak
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The Texas Rangers need to put an end to their road losing streak. Enter Cal Quantrill.
The veteran right-hander has been an unexpected boost to the Texas rotation since he moved into the rota in June due to Jack Leiter’s ankle surgery.
Quantrill has won each of his last two games and hasn’t allowed a run in either start. Go back to his no-decision against the Los Angeles Angels on Aug. 12 and he’s allowed just one earned run in his last 18 innings. He’s struck out 17 and walked three.
That’s the kind of performance the Rangers (66-69) need on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers (84-51), the latter of which hast the best record in baseball. Texas is on a three-game losing streak and enters the contest two games back of the Houston Astros in the American League West division and two games back of the Cleveland Guardians for the final AL wild card berth.
The Rangers have been awful on the road this season. Texas needs Quantrill to be their stopper in order to keep from losing ground in the playoff race.
Rangers Lineup for Aug. 29, 2026
2B Justin Foscue
SS Corey Seager (L)
LF Wyatt Langford
RF Brandon Nimmo (L)
CF Ezequiel Duran
1B Jake Burger
C Danny Jansen
DH Logan O’Hoppe
3B Cody Freeman
Texas Rangers at Milwaukee Brewers
Where: American Family Field, Milwaukee
Series Schedule, TV, Radio
Saturday: 6:15 p.m. — TV: Rangers: Fox/Fox One; Brewers: Fox/Fox One; Radio: Rangers: KRLD 1080, KFLC 1270; Brewers: WTMJ 620
Probable Pitchers
Saturday: Texas RHP Cal Quantrill (6-4, 2.90) vs. Brewers LHP Shane Drohan (6-5, 3.84)
Three Rangers Matchups That Matter
Wyatt Langford: The Rangers are probably going to give Langford more days at DH when possible, now that he’s revealed that he’s dealing with lingering effects from his injuries earlier this season, per Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News (subscription required). Texas must keep him in the lineup, though. It needs whatever offense it can get. He’s batting .346 in his last seven games.
Brandon Nimmo: The Rangers desperately need their clean-up hitter to turn things around now. He’s batting .074 in his last seven games with just two hits in his last 27 at bats. In his last 30 games he’s batting .221. So, the batting average has just plummeted. But with a playoff race at hand there’s no time to give him a day or two to reset.
Ezequiel Duran: The Brewers found a way to cool Duran off on Friday as he went 0-for-3. But a bounce-back is possible on Saturday. He’s batting .385 in his last seven game and his numbers against left-handed pitching have been solid all year. The Rangers need everything they can get from him.
Rangers Injuries
10-Day Injured List: C Kyle Higashioka (right flexor strain), 3B Josh Jung (left calf strain)
15-Day Injured List: RHP Nathan Eovaldi (right posterior elbow inflammation).
60-Day Injured List: RHP Carter Baumler (right intercostal strain), LHP Robert Garcia (left shoulder inflammation), OF Michael Helman (multiple fractures on right hand), LHP Jalen Beeks (flexor tendon surgery), RHP Jose Corniell (right flexor strain), RHP Jack Leiter (right ankle posterior impingement).
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Matthew Postins is an award-winning sports journalist who covers Major League Baseball for OnSI. He also covers the Big 12 Conference for Heartland College Sports.Follow postinspostcard