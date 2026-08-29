Rangers Set Lineup as Cal Quantrill Seeks Victory to End Texas Losing Streak

The Texas Rangers need to put an end to their road losing streak. Enter Cal Quantrill.

The veteran right-hander has been an unexpected boost to the Texas rotation since he moved into the rota in June due to Jack Leiter’s ankle surgery.

Quantrill has won each of his last two games and hasn’t allowed a run in either start. Go back to his no-decision against the Los Angeles Angels on Aug. 12 and he’s allowed just one earned run in his last 18 innings. He’s struck out 17 and walked three.

That’s the kind of performance the Rangers (66-69) need on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers (84-51), the latter of which hast the best record in baseball. Texas is on a three-game losing streak and enters the contest two games back of the Houston Astros in the American League West division and two games back of the Cleveland Guardians for the final AL wild card berth.

The Rangers have been awful on the road this season. Texas needs Quantrill to be their stopper in order to keep from losing ground in the playoff race.

Rangers Lineup for Aug. 29, 2026

Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager. Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

2B Justin Foscue

SS Corey Seager (L)

LF Wyatt Langford

RF Brandon Nimmo (L)

CF Ezequiel Duran

1B Jake Burger

C Danny Jansen

DH Logan O’Hoppe

3B Cody Freeman

Texas Rangers at Milwaukee Brewers

Where: American Family Field, Milwaukee

Series Schedule, TV, Radio

Saturday: 6:15 p.m. — TV: Rangers: Fox/Fox One; Brewers: Fox/Fox One; Radio: Rangers: KRLD 1080, KFLC 1270; Brewers: WTMJ 620

Probable Pitchers

Saturday: Texas RHP Cal Quantrill (6-4, 2.90) vs. Brewers LHP Shane Drohan (6-5, 3.84)

Three Rangers Matchups That Matter

Texas Rangers shortstop Ezequiel Duran. Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wyatt Langford: The Rangers are probably going to give Langford more days at DH when possible, now that he’s revealed that he’s dealing with lingering effects from his injuries earlier this season, per Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News (subscription required). Texas must keep him in the lineup, though. It needs whatever offense it can get. He’s batting .346 in his last seven games.

Brandon Nimmo: The Rangers desperately need their clean-up hitter to turn things around now. He’s batting .074 in his last seven games with just two hits in his last 27 at bats. In his last 30 games he’s batting .221. So, the batting average has just plummeted. But with a playoff race at hand there’s no time to give him a day or two to reset.

Ezequiel Duran: The Brewers found a way to cool Duran off on Friday as he went 0-for-3. But a bounce-back is possible on Saturday. He’s batting .385 in his last seven game and his numbers against left-handed pitching have been solid all year. The Rangers need everything they can get from him.

Rangers Injuries

10-Day Injured List: C Kyle Higashioka (right flexor strain), 3B Josh Jung (left calf strain)

15-Day Injured List: RHP Nathan Eovaldi (right posterior elbow inflammation).

60-Day Injured List: RHP Carter Baumler (right intercostal strain), LHP Robert Garcia (left shoulder inflammation), OF Michael Helman (multiple fractures on right hand), LHP Jalen Beeks (flexor tendon surgery), RHP Jose Corniell (right flexor strain), RHP Jack Leiter (right ankle posterior impingement).