MLB Legend’s Son Among Three Texas Rangers Prospects Selected ACL All-Stars
The Texas Rangers had three prospects — including the son of a former Texas Rangers slugger — selected to the Arizona Complex League Postseason All-Stars earlier this week, the team announced via social media.
Pablo Guerrero led the way. The son of Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who not only played for the Rangers but was selected to the Baseball Hall of Fame, was selected along with outfielders Yeremy Cabrera and Braylin Morel.
The ACL Rangers won the West Division title and made a league semifinal appearance.
Guerrero, an 18-year-old first baseman, slashed .301/.367/.522/.889 with seven home runs, three triples, 14 doubles, and 38 RBI in 51 games. He was in the top five in several ACL hitting categories, including extra-base hits (3rd, 24), total bases (4th, 97), doubles (T4th), and RBI (T5th).
He was part of the Rangers’ 2023 international signing class, which was led by infielder Sebastian Walcott, who has already earned a spot in the MLB Futures Game and is with High-A Hickory.
His father, Vlad Sr., played 16 years in the Majors, including a one-year stint with the Texas Rangers in 2010, as the franchise made its first World Series appearance. Guerrero hit .300 with 29 home runs and 115 RBI. He made nine All-Star Game appearances, won eight Silver Slugger awards and was the 2004 American League MVP award.
He plays the same position as his brother, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who is with the Toronto Blue Jays and finished second in MVP voting in 2021. He is a four-time All-Star.
Cabrera slashed .301/.438/.571/1.009 slash line in 49 games. He led the ACL in runs (52) and ranked second in home runs (9).
Cabrera and Guerrero were both promoted to Class-A Down East.
Morel batted .307/.407/.575/.982 with seven home runs, five triples, 10 doubles, and 37 RBI in 41 games, his first professional action stateside. His team-leading .575 slugging percentage ranked third in the ACL.