Texas Rangers Set Path for Young All-Star’s Return from Injured List
ARLINGTON, Texas — Texas Rangers manager Bruce Bochy detailed the plan for third baseman Josh Jung’s potential return to the lineup.
Jung was moved to the 10-day injured list last weekend with neck spasms. He is eligible to come off the IL next week when the Rangers are in Chicago to face the Cubs. But, first Jung must get some work in to prepare.
On Friday at Globe Life Field he participated in baseball activities, including batting practice and fielding ground balls at third base.
Next is a trip across the Metroplex to Frisco, where the Double-A RoughRiders are playing a weekend set. Jung will serve as the designated hitter on Saturday and then play in the field on Sunday.
After that, Bochy said that Jung will fly with the team to Chicago and, if all goes well, be activated when he’s eligible on Tuesday.
“He’s doing well, very well,” Bochy said about Jung’s recovery.
Jung came back with neck spams from spring training and was in the opening day lineup. But, last Friday, while making a backhanded grab for a ground ball in the seventh inning, he re-aggravated the spasms in his neck.
Initially, the Rangers hoped to give Jung time to work through the spasms without an IL stint. But, in the next game, his replacement, Josh Smith, suffered a quad injury. With the potential of two infielders being injured, the Rangers moved Jung to the IL and called up Jonathan Ornelas.
Fortunately, Smith only missed one game. He will play at third base on Friday against the Tampa Bay Rays.
When Jung is healthy, he’s a huge piece of the lineup for Texas. In 2023 he slashed .266/.315/.467 with 23 home runs and 70 RBI in 122 games.
Health has been his biggest issue since the Rangers took him with their first-round pick in 2019 out of Texas Tech.
While in the minor leagues in 2021 he suffered a stress fracture in his foot that put him on the shelf for two months. In 2022 he needed surgery for a torn labrum in his shoulder, an injury that delayed his MLB debut to late that season.
In 2023 he suffered a fractured left thumb trying to field a screaming line drive. He was out for about six weeks, but returned in time to help the Rangers win the World Series.
Last season Jung’s right wrist was hit by a pitch in the first week of the season and he missed nearly the first four months of the season. The injury was worse than initially believed and required more extensive surgery to repair, delaying his return.