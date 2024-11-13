Vindication For Josh Smith! Texas Rangers Infielder Earns Silver Slugger Award After Career-Best 2024
Texas Rangers infielder Josh Smith was passed over for the All-Star Game in July despite being more than deserving.
The third-year infielder, however, earned some bit of payback on Tuesday when he earned the 2024 American League Silver Slugger Award for utility player.
Smith, who played the bulk of the 2024 season at third base and shortstop while filling in for injuries to Josh Jung and Corey Seager, set career highs across the board, including a slash line of .258/.337/.394/.731, 13 home runs, 62 RBI, 67 runs, 135 hits, 46 walks, and 30 doubles.
Smith was fifth in in the A.L. with 18 hit-by-pitches, tied for 17th in doubles and 18th in on-base percentage.
Smith, 27, batted .315/.409/.460/.869 with runners in scoring position, ranking among A.L.’s best with RISP in OBP (9th), BA (13th), and hits (T13th).
The Silver Slugger Award is presented each year by Louisville Slugger to the top offensive players at each position in both leagues. Votes are cast by the manager and coaches from each club.
This is Smith's first Silver Slugger Award and the first Rangers player to earn the utility award, introduced in 2022. A year ago, Corey Seager and Marcus Semien earned Silver Slugger honors. Both were finalists this season but did not win.
Texas has four Silver Slugger Award winners in the past three seasons. The club had three total from 2011 to 2021.
Smith played in a career-high 149 games, including 135 starts at third base (76), shortstop (41), designated hitter (13), leftfield (4), and rightfield (1).
You can follow Stefan Stevenson on X @StefanVersusTex.
Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and X.