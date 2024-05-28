Texas Rangers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: Preview, How To Watch, Stream, Matchups
The Texas Rangers play the Arizona Diamondbacks for the first time since their World Series meeting last October when they start their two-game series at Globe Life Field in Arlington on Tuesday.
The Diamondbacks (25-28) are the Rangers’ designated Interleague “rival,” meaning the Rangers and D-backs play each other four times this season. They'll play a pair of two-game series.
This will be the first meeting since Game 5 of the 2023 World Series on Nov. 1, which the Rangers won at Chase Field in Arizona to clinch their first championship.
It will also be a reunion. One of last year’s World Series heroes, pitcher Jordan Montgomery will make his return to Globe Life Field, collect his World Series ring and then watch from the dugout. He is not scheduled to pitch in this series.
Texas (25-29) is coming off a 1-5 road trip with what the Rangers hope are some positives. They won the final game of the trip, shortstop Corey Seager continued his torrid May and the Rangers may have a nice pitching find in Gerson Garabito, who made his debut in Sunday's victory.
Plus, the American League West race remains tight and two of the top three teams — Seattle and Houston — play a four-game series this week in Seattle.
The Rangers have not set their probable starters for either game. After Wednesday’s finale, the Rangers get another day off and fly to Miami for a three-game series with the Marlins.
Here is the preview for the game, with probable pitchers, how to watch, listen and more.
Where: Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas.
Tuesday’s Game
Time: 7:05 p.m. CT
Television: Bally Sports Southwest. Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270. Watch on fubo.tv.
Probable pitchers
Texas Rangers: RHP Dane Dunning (3-3, 4.43)
Arizona Diamondbacks: RHP Brandon Pfaadt (2-3, 4.05)
Wednesday’s Game
Time: 1:35 p.m. CT
Television: Bally Sports Southwest. Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270.
Probable pitchers
Texas Rangers: TBA
Arizona Diamondbacks: RHP Ryne Nelson (3-3, 6.03)
Next Three Series
May 31-June 2: at Miami Marlins
June 3-5: vs. Detroit Tigers
June 7-9: vs. San Francisco Giants
