Inside The Rangers

Texas Rangers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: Preview, How To Watch, Stream, Matchups

The Texas Rangers return home after a 1-5 road trip for a quick two-game series with the Arizona Diamondbacks.  

Matthew Postins

May 18, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) hits a single during the third inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports
May 18, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) hits a single during the third inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports / Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Texas Rangers play the Arizona Diamondbacks for the first time since their World Series meeting last October when they start their two-game series at Globe Life Field in Arlington on Tuesday.

The Diamondbacks (25-28) are the Rangers’ designated Interleague “rival,” meaning the Rangers and D-backs play each other four times this season. They'll play a pair of two-game series.

This will be the first meeting since Game 5 of the 2023 World Series on Nov. 1, which the Rangers won at Chase Field in Arizona to clinch their first championship.

It will also be a reunion. One of last year’s World Series heroes, pitcher Jordan Montgomery will make his return to Globe Life Field, collect his World Series ring and then watch from the dugout. He is not scheduled to pitch in this series.

Texas (25-29) is coming off a 1-5 road trip with what the Rangers hope are some positives. They won the final game of the trip, shortstop Corey Seager continued his torrid May and the Rangers may have a nice pitching find in Gerson Garabito, who made his debut in Sunday's victory.

Plus, the American League West race remains tight and two of the top three teams — Seattle and Houston — play a four-game series this week in Seattle.

The Rangers have not set their probable starters for either game. After Wednesday’s finale, the Rangers get another day off and fly to Miami for a three-game series with the Marlins.

Here is the preview for the game, with probable pitchers, how to watch, listen and more.

Texas Rangers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: Preview, How To Watch, Matchups

Where: Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas.

Tuesday’s Game

Time: 7:05 p.m. CT

Television: Bally Sports Southwest. Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270. Watch on fubo.tv.

Probable pitchers

Texas Rangers: RHP Dane Dunning (3-3, 4.43)

Arizona Diamondbacks: RHP Brandon Pfaadt (2-3, 4.05)

Wednesday’s Game

Time: 1:35 p.m. CT

Television: Bally Sports Southwest. Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270.

Probable pitchers

Texas Rangers: TBA

Arizona Diamondbacks: RHP Ryne Nelson (3-3, 6.03)

Next Three Series

May 31-June 2: at Miami Marlins

June 3-5: vs. Detroit Tigers

June 7-9: vs. San Francisco Giants

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

Published
Matthew Postins

MATTHEW POSTINS

Matthew Postins is an award-winning sports journalist who covers the Texas Rangers for Fan Nation/SI and also writes about the Houston Astros, Chicago Cubs and Philadelphia Phillies. He also covers the Big 12 for HeartlandCollegeSports.com.