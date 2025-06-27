Junior Caminero is the 7th player with 20+ HR & 50+ RBI in his first 76 games of a season at 21 or younger (RBI official since 1920), joining:



2017 Cody Bellinger

2001 Albert Pujols

1996 Alex Rodriguez

1979 Bob Horner

1953 Eddie Mathews

1929 Mel Ott https://t.co/zlICGxtnnq