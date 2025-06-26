BREAKING: Tampa Bay Rays' Wander Franco Found Guilty on Serious Charges, MLB Future in Doubt
Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco was found guilty of sexual abuse of a minor in the Dominican Republic on Thursday afternoon. He was given a two-year suspended prison sentence, but his major league baseball future is very much in doubt.
BREAKING: Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco was found guilty of sexual abuse of a minor in the Dominican Republic for an illegal sexual relationship with a 14-year-old girl when he was 21. He received a two-year prison sentence, according to @JuanReioM
Wander Franco's two-year prison sentence is suspended, according to . If he fails to meet conditions set by the judge -- the main one being he does not approach minors with sexual intentions -- he will have to serve the sentence. @JuanRecioM
Regardless of Wander Franco's prison sentence being suspended, the conviction is likely to make it difficult for him to get a work visa in the United States. He is currently on MLB's restricted list for failure to report, and without a work visa, he would not be able to do so.
Franco was suspended in August of 2023 after allegations surfaced of him having relations with a minor in his home country. He has not played since and hasn't been able to travel to the United States. The mother of the girl was sentenced to 10 years in prison after being found guilty of sexually trafficking her daughter.
Still just 24 years old, Franco was one of the brightest young stars in the game before this situation unfolded. In just 265 games, he hit 30 home runs and drove in 130 runs while also stealing 40 bases. He was an All-Star in 2023 as well.
He signed an 11-year deal worth $182 million before the 2022 season, and if he's unable to fulfill the terms of his contract, the Rays would seem to have legal ground to go after all or some of that money.
