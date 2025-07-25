Rays Give Unfortunate Update on Shortstop Ha-Seong Kim
The Tampa Bay Rays placed shortstop Ha-Seong Kim on the 10-day injured list Friday due to a low back strain while reinstating center fielder Jonny DeLuca.
Kim's placement on the IL is retroactive to July 22 after he reported a stiff back during the opener of a three-game series against the Chicago White Sox on Monday. DeLuca, who has missed most of the season due to a shoulder strain, returns to the roster.
Right-hander Jacob Waguespack was designated for assignment to clear space on the 40-man roster.
Kim has dealt with injuries since playing his first game with the Rays on July 4 against the Minnesota Twins, following rehab from shoulder surgery for a torn labrum suffered last season with the San Diego Padres.
Kim had cramping that caused him to leave his Rays' debut early and miss the next three games. In a 4-1 loss to the Boston Red Sox on July 13, Kim fouled a ball off his left foot, causing him to leave the game early.
Kim became Tampa Bay’s big free agent acquisition last season when he signed a two-year, $29 million deal. His $13 million salary this season makes him the highest-paid player on the roster.
In 10 games with the Rays, Kim is batting .226 (7-for-31) with one home run and three RBIs.
DeLuca suffered the shoulder strain while making a diving catch against the Texas Rangers on April 4. Multiple setbacks have continued to keep him out of the lineup, and now he makes his long-awaited return.
In his second season with the Rays, DeLuca is hitting .435 (10-for-23) with a triple and an RBI in nine games.
