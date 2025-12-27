Four Veteran Starting Pitchers Named Best Fits for Rays in Free Agency

The Tampa Bay Rays have made several moves this offseason, some of which have been completed with an eye toward the future, not so much improving for the 2026 campaign.

It is a tough sell to say the Rays are in a better spot now to compete next season than they were at the end of the 2025 campaign. They have a gaping hole at second base, created by Brandon Lowe being traded to the Pittsburgh Pirates as part of a three-team deal that included the Houston Astros.

Filling that void will be tough. Outside of acquiring Ketel Marte from the Arizona Diamondbacks, there aren’t many options available that will make fans happy about a homegrown talent being traded away again.

Along with Lowe being dealt, Tampa Bay also traded away starting pitcher Shane Baz. He was sent to the Baltimore Orioles for a haul of prospects and a first-round draft pick.

Rays need some starting rotation help

Sep 19, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Drew Rasmussen (57) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Boston Red Sox at George M. Steinbrenner Field. | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Long-term, the team is in great shape. Several high-upside players were acquired to address needs for years beyond 2026. But, if they want to be more competitive this upcoming campaign, more moves need to be made.

Adding another inning eater for the rotation is a must. Without Baz and Adrian Houser, who signed a deal with the San Francisco Giants in free agency, there is a need for starting pitching depth.

The Rays did sign Steven Matz, and he is hoping to compete for a rotation spot. Shane McClanahan is expected to be healthy for spring training, but it is anyone’s guess what he can provide, given that he has been sidelined since August 2023.

Luckily for Tampa Bay, there are plenty of options available in free agency who could fill the void on their pitching staff. Multiple veterans would be a great fit for the Rays, given how affordable they will be and their recent track record of success.

Several free agents are good fits for the Rays

Jul 19, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Zack Littell (52) throws a pitch against the Baltimore Orioles in the first inning at George M. Steinbrenner Field. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Eric Treuden of Just Baseball has listed Zack Littell, Zach Eflin, Justin Verlander and Patrick Corbin as the top fits for the club.

Littell and Eflin are two players Tampa Bay knows well. They have both spent time with the organization previously, and the team was reportedly kicking the tires on a reunion with them and Houser this winter.

The Rays traded Littell to the Cincinnati Reds ahead of the MLB trade deadline this past summer and acquired Houser from the Chicago White Sox. Eflin was traded to the Orioles ahead of the deadline in 2024.

Corbin had a brutal stretch with the Washington Nationals after helping them win the World Series in 2019. While his production was underwhelming, he is as reliable as they come, taking the ball every fifth day.

Verlander, who is now 43 years old, is likely looking to sign with a contender. Tampa Bay likely doesn’t qualify as such, but if his market remains cold, he could turn to them as a way to showcase what he has left in the tank.

Any pitcher signed to a one-year deal could become a nice trade chip for the Rays ahead of the deadline in 2026, should they not be in the playoff picture at the end of July.

