Tampa Bay Rays Place Reliever Manuel Rodríguez on Injured List With Forearm Strain
BOSTON — The Tampa Bay Rays have placed relief pitcher Manuel Rodríguez on the 15-day injured list with a right forearm strain, retroactive to June 10, the team announced Wednesday afternoon.
Rodríguez last pitched Monday against the Boston Red Sox, notching a hold after giving up two walks and a hit in 1.0 inning of action. He allowed an inherited runner to score, but preserved Tampa Bay's lead regardless.
In a team-high 31 appearances out of the bullpen this season, Rodríguez is 1-2 with a 2.08 ERA, 1.055 WHIP and 0.6 WAR. He went 3-4 with a 2.15 ERA, 1.062 WHIP and 1.1 WAR across 40 outings last year.
It remains to be seen if the 28-year-old will be able to get back on the mound when he becomes eligible to return on June 25, or if he will need to stay sidelined even longer.
The Rays have recalled right-hander Cole Sulser from Triple-A Durham to take Rodríguez's place in their big league bullpen. In 10 appearances this season, Sulser has gone 2-1 with a 3.09 ERA, 1.200 WHIP and 0.1 WAR.
First pitch for Wednesday night's finale between the Rays and Red Sox is scheduled to get underway at 7:10 p.m. ET.
