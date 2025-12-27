Improving Key Position Should Remain on Rays' Offseason To-Do List

The Tampa Bay Rays have been a very busy team this winter, both in free agency and on the trade market. As the offseason continues, they have a few needs that should be addressed to improve for 2026.

In typical Rays fashion, they have been one of the most active teams this offseason, making moves both for the short-term and the long-term. Tampa Bay always does a nice job of finding balance in this area, and it is a skill that few teams have.

With a low payroll, it is not easy to compete with some of the best of the best in the American League and within their own division. However, the Rays have been able to find a way, and their forward thinking and mindset are significant reasons why.

Even though they are very good at planning for the future, there has been one position in particular that has plagued them, and that is behind the plate at catcher. This is a position where offensive production has been extremely lackluster, and it is something that has held the team back.

Eric Treuden of Just Baseball recently wrote about the offseason to-do list for the Rays and highlighted the need for help at the catcher position.

Catcher Certainly a Need

Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images

As of now, Tampa Bay is set to use Hunter Feduccia and Nick Fortes behind the plate as they did in the second half of last season. Even though the team might like what they are able to do from a defensive standpoint and in terms of calling games, neither provided anything positive offensively.

Following the decision to trade one of their best hitters, Brandon Lowe, this is a lineup that is going to need all the help it can get. Unfortunately, based on performance from 2025, neither Feduccia nor Fortes appear like they are going to be able to help in that department.

Tampa Bay has been relatively aggressive in free agency, pursuing veteran talent, and one name that could make a lot of sense is J.T. Realmuto from the Philadelphia Phillies. The veteran catcher might not be an All-Star anymore, but he would be an upgrade for the team. In the farm system, Dominic Keegan could be an option in the near future, and the team is high on what he might be able to provide on offense.

Overall, if the Rays are trying to contend in 2026, adding a better offensive option behind the plate is going to be key to help balance the lineup.

